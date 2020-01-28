Shark attacks remain low globally but increase in Florida

Shark attacks were unusually low for the second year running, with 64 unprovoked bites in 2019, according to the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File.

The total was roughly in line with 2018’s 62 bites and about 22% lower than the most recent 5-year average of 82 incidents a year, according to a news release on the UF database.

Two of the bites were fatal, a drop from the average of four deaths a year from unprovoked attacks a year.

Consistent with long-term trends, the United States led the world in shark attacks with 41 bites, an uptick from 32 the previous year, but significantly lower than the nation’s 5-year average of 61 bites annually.

Attacks were mostly concentrated in the Southeast, with 21 in Florida, a state that has led the world in the number of shark attacks for decades.

The state’s 21 unprovoked bites represented an increase from 16 the previous year and accounted for 33% of the global total.

Volusia County had the most shark bites with nine, followed by Duval, five, and Brevard, two, with single attacks in Broward, Martin, Nassau, Palm Beach and St. Johns counties.

No bites were reported from Manatee County in 2019, which has had four confirmed unprovoked shark attacks since 1982, according to the database.

Hawaii saw a small spike in attacks, with nine in 2019 compared with three the previous year.

California and North Carolina had three shark attacks each. Single bites occurred in Georgia, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina and the Virgin Islands.

Massachusetts, where two great white sharks attacked in 2018 with one fatality, had no incidents in 2019.

New York, where two bites occurred within minutes of one another in 2018, also had no attacks.

The decline globally may reflect changes in the migration patterns of blacktip sharks, the species most often implicated in Florida bites, said Gavin Naylor, director of the Florida Museum of Natural History’s shark research program.

“We’ve had back-to-back years with unusual decreases in shark attacks and we know that people aren’t spending less time in the water,” Naylor said in the release. “This suggests sharks aren’t frequenting the same places they have in the past. But it’s too early to say this is the new normal.”

The ISAF investigates all reported human-shark interactions but focuses its annual report on unprovoked attacks, which are initiated by a shark in its natural habitat with no human provocation.

By the numbers

Australia had the second-most shark attacks globally with 11, a decrease from the country’s most recent 5-year average of 16 bites annually.

The Bahamas followed, with two attacks.

Single bites occurred in the Canary Islands, the Caribbean Islands, Cuba, French Polynesia, Guam, Israel, Mexico, New Caledonia and South Africa, once a hotspot for shark attacks.

— Lisa Neff