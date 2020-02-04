Bradenton man arrested for DUI in Holmes Beach

A Bradenton man was arrested Jan. 25 for driving under the influence of alcohol in Holmes Beach.

Douglas Botero, 58, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Manatee Avenue by a Holmes Beach police officer.

According to the HBPD report, the officer observed Botero swerving in the 3900 block of East Bay Drive, before continuing to veer into the shoulder lane while driving on Manatee Avenue.

Upon conducting the traffic stop, the officer reported he smelled alcohol on Botero’s breath and his eyes appeared bloodshot and watery. The officer conducted a field sobriety test, which Botero failed. His blood-alcohol level was 0.234 and 0.231 on two tests. The legal alcohol limit is 0.08.

Botero was arrested for DUI with a blood-alcohol content over 0.15, transported to Manatee County jail and released the next day on a $120 bond.

— ChrisAnn Allen