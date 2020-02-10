The Islander Classifieds: Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020

ITEMS FOR SALE

ELECTRIC GOLF CADDY, new battery, new parts. $300. 941-778-2057.

COUPON: SAVE $5 on the only patented sandless beach blanket. Use AMI5@sandlessblanket.com or purchase at the Beach Hut across from Ginny’s and Jane E’s Old IGA on Gulf Drive, Anna Maria or call 855-686-sand.

BIKE RACK $60, brown shelf, 36 x10 $10, computer keyboard $10, Like new. 941-920-2494.

SHABBY CHIC BOOKCASE: Three shelves, 50 x 12.5 inches, $65 or best offer. 941-730-2444.

DOG DRESSES: $15 each. Red or pink: size XS or navy/gold/white: size S. 941-704-5543.

FOR SALE 2 BIKES, 7-speed, 10-speed. In good shape. Bradenton beach. $60. 712-320-9823.

FREE WHITE REFRIGERATOR with icemaker. Good condition, clean. 66 x 33 x 29. Pick up yourself. 941-779-2039.

DINING ROOM SET, Breakfront, table with leaves and six chairs. Excellent condition. $250 obo 941-779-0591.

ANTIQUE PARTNER DESK: All wood, $1,000. See at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. 941-778-7978.

FOUR OAK OFFICE chairs: Antiques, perfect for eclectic dining set. The Islander newspaper, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. 941-778-7978.

FREEBIE ITEMS FOR SALE

Individuals may place one free ad with up to three items, each priced $100 or less, 15 words or less. FREE, one week, must be submitted online. Email classifieds@islander.org, fax toll-free 1-866-362-9821. (limited time offer)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

WANTED: WORKOUT DVDs and retired but working XBox, Wii units with games for Ministry of Presence for kids and teens in Haiti. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

WANTED: YOUR OLD cellphone for recycling. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

AERIAL PHOTOS of Anna Maria Island. View and purchase online: www.jackelka.com.

FREE GUN LOCK courtesy of Project Childsafe, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Holmes Beach Police Department. Pick up at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. Don’t be sorry, be safe.

ESTATE SALES

ESTATE SALE: 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. Furniture, beds, glassware, art, tools, musical equipment, interesting artifacts, cool stuff! 210 71st St., Holmes Beach.

GARAGE SALES

BEACHY ITEMS, MORE. Friday, Saturday, Feb 14, 15. 8008 18th Ave. W., Bradenton, off Palma Sola Boulevard.

ROSER THRIFT SHOP and annex open 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Donations preferred 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Wednesday. 511 Pine Ave., Anna Maria. 941-779-2733.

PETS

HELP RESCUED PETS! Volunteer, foster, computer help needed! Moonracer Animal Rescue. Email: moonraceranimalrescue@gmail.com.

TRANSPORTATION

LOW-SPEED VEHICLE, street ready 2016 Star EV 48V-NEV. Custom-built cart with all the bells and whistles! Low miles, excellent condition. $5,500. Call Sandy, 941-447-9379.

BOATS & BOATING

BIMINI BAY SAILING: Small sailboat rentals and instruction. Day. Week. Month. Sunfish, Laser, Windrider 17 and Precision 15. Call Brian at 941-685-1400.

FISHING

LOCAL FISHING GUIDE for hire. Wanna catch more fish, have better bait, learn the local waters? Your boat, my knowledge. Call Nelly, 40 years local fishing experience. 941-896-2915.

HELP WANTED

HELP WANTED: FULL or part-time. Scooter, golf cart rentals. Must have valid driver license. Send resume to mquarte335@aol.com.

SUN AND SURF Beach Shop is now hiring full-time retail sales associate. Email resume to sunandsurfjenn@aol.com. 941-778-2169.

WANTED: FULL-TIME server. Paradise Bagels Cafe. 3220 E. Bay Drive, Anna Maria Centre Shops. 941-779-1212.

REPORTER WANTED: Full- to part-time. Print media, newspaper experience required. Apply via email with letter of interest to news@islander.org.

KIDS FOR HIRE

KIDS FOR HIRE ads are FREE for up to three weeks for Island youths under 16 looking for work. Ads must be placed in person at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

SERVICES

U FLY I drive your car anywhere in the USA. Airport runs, anywhere. Office, 941-447-6389. 941-545-6688.

NEED A RIDE to airports? Tampa $65, St. Pete, $55, Sarasota, $30. Gary, 863-409-5875. gvoness80@gmail.com.

CLEANING: VACATION, CONSTRUCTION, residential, commercial and windows. Licensed and insured. 941-744-7983.

PRESSURE WASHING, PAVER sealing, driveway, roof, fence, pool area. Also, window cleaning. Licensed and insured. 941-565-3931.

I DON’T CUT corners, I clean corners. Professional, friendly cleaning service since 1999. 941-779-6638. Leave message.

KATHY’S CLEANING SERVICE, Professional, responsible, and friendly. I clean residential commercial and offices. Please, call for a free estimate: 941-447-4660.

HASKELL TERMITE AND Pest Control: Serving Anna Maria Island and beyond. Call Rick Freeman, 813-239-1790. Rick@Haskell-Termite.com.

BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS JD’s Window Cleaning looking for storefront jobs in Holmes Beach. I make dirty windows sparkling clean. 941-920-3840.

BEACH SERVICE air conditioning, heat, refrigeration. Commercial and residential service, repair and/or replacement. Serving Manatee County and the Island since 1987. For dependable, honest and personalized service, call Bill Eller, 941-795-7411. CAC184228.

ANYONE CAN TAKE a picture. A professional creates a portrait. I want to be at your wedding! www.jackelka.com. 941-778-2711.

LAWN & GARDEN

CONNIE’S LANDSCAPING INC. Residential and commercial. Full-service lawn maintenance, landscaping, cleanups, hauling and more! Insured. 941-778-5294.

LARRY’S BACK! SHELL delivered and spread. $55/yard. Hauling all kinds of gravel, mulch, topsoil with free estimates. Call Larry at 941-795-7775, “shell phone” 941-720-0770.

HOME IMPROVEMENT

VAN-GO PAINTING residential/commercial, interior/exterior, pressure cleaning, wallpaper. Island references. Bill, 941-795-5100. www.vangopainting.net.

TILE -TILE -TILE. All variations of ceramic tile supplied and installed. Quality workmanship, prompt, reliable, many Island references. Call Neil, 941-726-3077.

GRIFFIN’S HOME IMPROVEMENTS Inc. Handyman, fine woodwork, countertops, cabinets and wood flooring. Insured and licensed. 941-722-8792.

BLINDS, SHUTTERS, SHADES: Motorization. 30 years on AMI. Call Keith Barnett, Barnett Blinds, 941-730-0516.

ISLAND HANDYMAN: I live here, work here, value your referral. Refinish, paint. Just ask. JayPros. Licensed/insured. References. Call Jay, 941-962-2874.

AMI PAINTING: ISLAND resident. Prompt, reliable. Quality workmanship. Interior/exterior. Minor repairs, carpentry. Bill, 941-307-9315.

HOLLANDS PAINT, DRYWALL and handyman services: Interior/exterior paint, drywall repair, wall/ceiling textures, stucco repair, pressure washing. Over 25 years’ experience. All work guaranteed. References. Licensed/insured. Call Dee, 256-337-5395.

SOUTHWEST HOME IMPROVEMENT: Michigan builder, quality work guaranteed. Affordable, timely, within budget. Call Mike, 1-616-204-8822.

RENTALS

AVAILABLE RENTAL: REMAINDER of 2020 through April 2020 and October through April of 2020 – 2021 winter season. 2BR/2BA ground level with carport and patio. 1.5 blocks to Gulf. Updated, granite countertops, recessed lighting, flat-screen TVs in living room, TV room and bedrooms. Must see! Anna Maria. 941-565-2373.

3BR/2BA, FIRST FLOOR, SPACIOUS 3BR/2BA, beautiful. Westbay Point & Moorings. Available April, monthly, FloridaRentalbyOwners.com. #1590. Also, #1106, 2BR/2BA, gorgeous bay views, available May, monthly. Kayaks and bikes included. Sue, 207-944-6097.

ANNUAL HOLMES BEACH: 2BR/1BA rental, quiet neighborhood, newly remodeled, single story, new appliances, screened back porch, storage area, private yard, RV/boat parking. $1,600/month. 941-451-7403. msjuliesunshine@gmail.com.

ANNUAL, 2BR/2BA, FLORIDA room, ground level. $1,600 month, plus utilities. No pets, no smoking. 941-363-1227.

WESTBAY COVE, 2BR/2BA waterfront unit for rent. Month of April 2020. $4,400/month. 973-208-0020.

REAL ESTATE

MOBILE HOME 2BR/2BA, double-wide, gated community and amenities. $25,900. By owner, ask for JB, 941-356-1456.

TOWNHOUSE 2/BR, heated pool, dock. Easy rental income. $199,000. Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

COMMERCIAL CONDO, RETAIL business included. 15 years in business. City of Anna Maria. $799,900. Sharon Hightower, Re/Max Alliance Group. 941-330-5054.

REAL ESTATE SERVICES: Save money on buying, selling or property management. Call Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

2BR TOWNHOUSE: BOAT DOCK and pool. $199,000. Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

DOUBLEWIDE MOBILE home. $25,900 or best offer. Possible seasonal rental. Ask for JB, owner. 941-356-1456.