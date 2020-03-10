Anna Maria on hold for power at city pier

Everyone is excited to turn the lights on.

“We’ve been coming here every year for a decade and this is our favorite spot,” Dennis Benson, visiting Anna Maria from Nebraska, said March 5 of the Anna Maria City Pier, 101 Bay Blvd. “We hope we are still here when this one is up and running.”

In 1911, the original Anna Maria City Pier opened for business. It was closed after it was damaged by Hurricane Irma in September 2017. The pier was demolished and construction on a new pier started in 2018 with funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Manatee County Tourist Development Council, the state and the city.

The estimated cost is $4.97 million.

The city plans to open the new pier in late March or April, once electrical issues are settled, according to Mayor Dan Murphy.

The mayor said March 6 that Florida Power and Light workers planned to return to install transformers and poles the week of March 9.

Matt Eissey, FPL spokesman, confirmed March 6 that electrical work was slated to begin March 11.

“We’re down to the odds and ends,” Murphy said. Once power is ready, the bathrooms and lighting can be installed, an opening date can be set and a ceremony will be planned, he said.

Contractor Mason Martin of Holmes Beach is still roughing in and finishing the restaurant, bathroom and bait shop, but must wait to finish some construction until after FPL completes its job.

The area around the entrance to the pier will be temporarily fenced off and gated midweek March 9 while excavation and connections are made for utilities, Murphy said.

The city held a meeting Feb. 26 to respond to questions from potential bidders on the restaurant and bait shop lease at the new pier.

The deadline to submit and bid opening is 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, at city hall, 10005 Gulf Drive.

The target date for opening the restaurant is the last quarter of 2020 or the first quarter of 2021, according to Murphy.