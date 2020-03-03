Bradenton Beach seeks sanctions against Sunshine defendant

In Bradenton Beach, it can be better to say nothing.

Robert Watrous filed a motion on behalf of the city Feb. 14 to impose sanctions on Sunshine Law lawsuit defendant Reed Mapes for violating the confidentiality of a Jan. 13 mediation discussion regarding settlement negotiations between the parties.

Judge Edward Nicholas of the 12th Judicial Circuit ruled in July 2019 that former planning and zoning board members Mapes, John Metz, Patty Shay, Bill Vincent, along with former Scenic WAVES Committee members Tjet Martin and Rose Vincent had violated the Florida Government-in-the-Sunshine Law in 2017 while discussing city matters in emails and at meetings of the now-defunct grass-roots group, Concerned Neighbors of Bradenton Beach.

Watrous represented the city in the lawsuit and City attorney Ricinda Perry assisted.

Their fees and other costs to the city, including a paralegal working for Watrous, have exceeded $477,062.45 as of March 2, according to city treasurer Shayne Thompson.

Metz, Mapes and the other defendants had spent a similar amount in their defense, with Metz, a retired attorney contributing the majority to the legal cost.

In a hearing Nov. 7, 2019, 12th Judicial Circuit Judge Edward Nicholas granted the city’s motion for the defendants to pay attorney’s fees, the judge also ordered Nov. 19 that the matter of costs and fees be referred to the circuit’s civil mediation program.

Mediation took place Jan. 13.

Watrous’ motion states that the session was confidential, but Mapes disclosed mediation-related information to The Islander.

Watrous wrote in his motion, “On Jan. 29, a media article appeared in the Islander stating that ‘Reed Mapes, one of the six defendants alongside John Metz, Tjet Martin, Patty Shay, Bill Vincent and Rose Vincent, told the Islander that John Metz offered $200,000 to settle with the city after a Jan. 13 closed-door mediation session failed to result in an agreement.’”

The city has yet to respond to the disclosed settlement offer, according to Watrous’ motion.

If the parties fail to reach a settlement during mediation, Nicholas will set the recovery amount.

If there is no settlement, the parties will reappear in court at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, for a three-hour hearing on the fees.

Perry did not respond to two phone calls from The Islander Feb. 27 and Feb. 28.

Metz did not respond to a phone call from The Islander Feb