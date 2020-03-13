COVID-19 concerns cause cancellations

The following is a list of local events or activities canceled due to concerns about COVID-19:

• Artists’ Guild Gallery in Holmes Beach canceled its reception and fundraiser set for March 13.

• Island Gallery West in Holmes Beach canceled its March 13 artist reception.

• The Anna Maria Island Privateers Thieves Market, set for March 14 at Coquina Beach, was postponed.

• The St. Patrick’s Day Parade set for March 15 in Holmes Beach was postponed.

• The Anna Maria Island/West Manatee Democratic Club canceled its March 16 meeting in Bradenton.

• The Anna Maria Island Garden Club’s annual flower show will not take place March 18.

• The Annie Silver Community Center in Bradenton Beach canceled its community dinner March 20, as well as Thursday night bingo for the remainder of the season.

• The Center of Anna Maria Island canceled the annual tour of homes set to take place March 21.

• The Island Players canceled the remaining performances of “Leading Ladies” at the theater in Anna Maria.

• The Anna Maria Island Community Center postponed the Grass Roots concert that had been planned for March 19.

• The Island Gallery West put its Saturday artist demonstrations on break.

• The Friends of the Island Library canceled its book sale set for March 20-21.

• Major League Baseball canceled the remainder of the spring training season and postponed the start of the regular season.

• Also, the School District of Manatee County closed schools until March 30.

