Don’t tread on the boat ramp garden project

Concrete barricades remain March 28 at the Kingfish Boat Ramp in Holmes Beach following a Manatee County order temporarily closing boat ramps to the public as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. Now, an island-based group is petitioning the county to transform the vast boat ramp parking lot into a community farm and pollinator garden. “It would really make a beautiful, unique entrance to the island,” said Betty Gotchu, president of Growing AMI. “I bet by week’s end we’ll see wildflowers coming up in the parking lot. Maybe even by April 1.” Then she added with a smile, “Oh, and happy April Fool’s Day. Everyone, please, laugh a little.” -— Lisa Neff