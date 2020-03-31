Island trolleys roll through pandemic

Despite closures and cancellations caused by COVID-19, Manatee County Area Transit’s fare-free island trolleys continue to chug along.

MCAT manager William Steele wrote in a March 25 email to The Islander that there were no plans to limit the Anna Maria Island trolley system.

In fact, Steele wrote that the pandemic-fueled economic downturn resulted in people “utilizing the service for their essential trips.”

But that doesn’t mean things haven’t changed at MCAT.

MCAT discontinued its Beach Express and Beach Connection services, which transported people from the mainland to the island and suspended fares for regular MCAT routes.

Steele said MCAT implemented staggered seating to enforce social distancing and was requiring passengers load through the rear entrance to reduce exposure to the driver.

MCAT first implemented safety measures the week of March 16 by:

Hand sanitizers on the fleet;

Sanitizing the fleet and facilities twice a week and cleaning bus and trolley interiors daily — as well as during layovers;

Steele added that MCAT staff would monitor the routes and make service adjustments as needed.

He said public notice would be given if services are modified.

The island trolley operates 6 a.m. 10:30 p.m. daily in 20-minute rotations between Coquina Beach in Bradenton Beach and the city pier in Anna Maria.