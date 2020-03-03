Skate park vandalized in Holmes Beach

Dude, that’s not cool.

Unknown vandals tagged the new skateboarding facilities in the 5800 block of Marina Drive in Holmes Beach spray-painting graffiti overnight Feb. 23.

The vandals also tagged nearby trash cans and public bathrooms with profanities and other slurs and jargon.

According to the police report, the vandalism was discovered early Feb. 24 by Dave Benton, the city’s public works foreman.

However, other anonymous individuals removed the graffiti the night before, Mayor Judy Titsworth said Feb. 25, during a commission meeting.

“Islanders came and they cleaned it up and I am really proud,” she said.

Titsworth requested that whoever cleaned the park tell the city what they used.

“I just want to know what they used, because it worked,” she said, adding that the good Samaritans didn’t completely clean the graffiti, so the city still has some graffiti to remove — or paint over.

The city has since installed a surveillance camera used at the old skate park and has new cameras on order, according to Police Chief Bill Tokajer.