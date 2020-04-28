Flash of green?
Not so much, but a green underwater dock light at Richard Stevens’ house is reflected on his boat as lightning illuminates the night sky April 24. The view, looking northeast from Seaside Gardens in Holmes Beach, was caught by his security camera. The April showers — an exhibition of the power of Mother Nature, brought rain, thunder and lightning — some 4 inches of much-needed rain — to the island and drought-stricken Manatee County. Stevens, who spends part of the year in Connecticut, said he’s waiting out the virus “in paradise” on AMI.
