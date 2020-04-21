Longevity, grit help keep local businesses in the game

If the game is keeping a business running through down innings and lost at-bats, Anna Maria Island business are in for the long game.

Throughout decades, island business owners survived storms, red tide and recessions.

With ingenuity and grit, they kept their doors open and staff out of the unemployment lines.

The outbreak of the new coronavirus dealt a blow to the economy — at every level.

The safer-at-home order that Gov. Ron DeSantis issued earlier this month closed nonessential businesses statewide. As a result, owners of many island shops and others posted “temporarily closed” signs — some added frowning faces, hearts and best wishes — and locked their doors.

But the order allowed businesses providing essential services to keep operating, using a broad definition of “essential” that includes grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants for takeout or delivery only, doctor’s offices and even golf courses.

Essential services

Jackie Estes, who usually has two-three people working at her Paradise Bagel Cafe and Catering in the Anna Maria Island Centre plaza at 3220 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach, was adamant about keeping her doors open.

“I’m working one of the girls during the day and giving her the tips and the other one, who was nervous about being out in public, is coming in very early and prepping and then returning after we close to clean,” Estes said April 9.

“We’re making about a quarter of what we need to break even. But I’ve got to keep these women in paychecks. One has two girls. I’m making nothing at this point,” Estes said.

Other local business owners were searching for a way to keep employees with a lifeline of pay.

On Longboat Key, Hal and Lynn Christenson closed their businesses in March: Harry’s Continental Kitchens restaurant, take-out deli and the catering operation, as well as Harry’s Corner Store.

But April 15, they reopened the convenience store, 5600 Gulf of Mexico Drive, and the deli, which offers both takeout and curbside delivery.

They installed a clear shield at cash registers, offered gloves to customers, marked social distancing spaces and recommended people wear face masks.

Lynn Christensen told The Islander April 13 that they felt the need to reopen on Longboat Key to serve customers, residents and employ staff.

“We closed as soon as the order came three weeks ago. We have employees who need to work and workers nearby that need food,” she said.

“We are more educated now and smarter about customers’ safety,” she added.

Yet, many local businesses considered essential — and permitted to remain open — closed, including some of the island’s most popular restaurants.

For example, PJ and Chris Smargisso closed the doors at Slim’s Place, 9701 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria, for two weeks beginning April 6.

The Slim’s team first worked through a couple of weeks with scaled-back operations and then closed with their characteristic good humor, publishing the Slim’s News on Facebook with quirky headlines, photos and news-like takes on the public health crisis and economic times.

Chris Smargisso told The Islander April 11 staying open was too big of a risk.

“PJ’s got two babies, some of the staff have children. I was scared to death someone would come in and infect us and we would take it home,” he said.

But Slim’s chose to reopen April 20 for takeout and delivery after hosting a successful “pop-up” event April 16, where they sold 159 sandwiches, each paired with a sandwich for restaurant workers.

“We will feed anyone in need: Any restaurant industry employee, first responders and hospital workers. All you have to do is ask for a free Philly,” the Slim’s team posted on Facebook.

They plan to continue to take donations and build their free sandwich bank.

Using COVID-19 time to learn

Jen and Mark Bowman, who manage Keller Williams Realty-Bowman Group, 5386 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach, shifted their operations to work from home on the island.

The Bowmans were training and attending video conferences to further their real estate education.

“We are still showing houses virtually,” Jen Bowman said. “People can see the property without anyone going out.”

They also were making “care calls” to maintain connections and communicate.

“We start out at 8:30 a.m. just like a normal day,” Jen Bowman said. “But I might have my sweatpants on all day.”

“We are doing things a little differently now and trying to learn more so we will be ready when the virus goes away and we can try to get life back to somewhat normal,” she said.

Waiting continues for relief

Many island business owners, as well as employees hit with layoffs or reduced hours, still were waiting the week ending April 19 on government relief, including payroll loans and unemployment benefits.

The wait may be long.

On April 16, DeSantis announced slightly more than 33,000 of the million or so Florida applications for unemployment benefits were processed and payments issued.

Business owners also took a blow April 16, when the $349 billion emergency payroll fund managed by the Small Business Administration ran out of money.

The SBA posted a message on its website: “The SBA is currently unable to accept new applications for the Paycheck Protection Program based on available appropriations funding.”

— Sandy Ambrogi