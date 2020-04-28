Manatee County COVID-19 cases by city, ZIP code

According to the Florida Department of Health website by Florida Division of Emergency Management April 26, positive cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County were reported by city as:

  • 362 Bradenton;
  • 74 Palmetto;
  • 18 Parrish;
  • 16 Ellenton;
  • 15 Sarasota/Manatee;
  • 7 Lakewood Ranch;
  • 4 Longboat Key;
  • 4 Myakka City;
  • 2 missing data;
  • 1 Holmes Beach;
  • 1 Bradenton Beach;
  • 1 Palma Sola;
  • 1 Tallevast.

 

Cases by ZIP code were reported as:

  • 34201: <5;
  • 34202: 28;
  • 34203: 40;
  • 34205: 31;
  • 34207: 48;
  • 34208: 158;
  • 34209: 22;
  • 34210: 13;
  • 34211: 10;
  • 34212: 17;
  • 34215: 0;
  • 34216: 0;
  • 34217: <5;
  • 34219: 18;
  • 34221: 74;
  • 34222: 16;
  • 34228: <5;
  • 34243:15;
  • 34240: 0;
  • 34251: <5.

