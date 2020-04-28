Manatee County COVID-19 cases by city, ZIP code

According to the Florida Department of Health website by Florida Division of Emergency Management April 26, positive cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County were reported by city as:

362 Bradenton;

74 Palmetto;

18 Parrish;

16 Ellenton;

15 Sarasota/Manatee;

7 Lakewood Ranch;

4 Longboat Key;

4 Myakka City;

2 missing data;

1 Holmes Beach;

1 Bradenton Beach;

1 Palma Sola;

1 Tallevast.

Cases by ZIP code were reported as: