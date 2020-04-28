Manatee County COVID-19 cases by city, ZIP code

According to the Florida Department of Health website by Florida Division of Emergency Management April 26, positive cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County were reported by city as:
- 362 Bradenton;
- 74 Palmetto;
- 18 Parrish;
- 16 Ellenton;
- 15 Sarasota/Manatee;
- 7 Lakewood Ranch;
- 4 Longboat Key;
- 4 Myakka City;
- 2 missing data;
- 1 Holmes Beach;
- 1 Bradenton Beach;
- 1 Palma Sola;
- 1 Tallevast.
Cases by ZIP code were reported as:
- 34201: <5;
- 34202: 28;
- 34203: 40;
- 34205: 31;
- 34207: 48;
- 34208: 158;
- 34209: 22;
- 34210: 13;
- 34211: 10;
- 34212: 17;
- 34215: 0;
- 34216: 0;
- 34217: <5;
- 34219: 18;
- 34221: 74;
- 34222: 16;
- 34228: <5;
- 34243:15;
- 34240: 0;
- 34251: <5.