AME 5th-graders share memories, prepare for middle school leap

Anna Maria Elementary’s car loop will fill with fifth-grade students and their families May 28 for a farewell.

The first-ever “drive-thru” promotion ceremony will be 10 a.m.-noon at the “little school by the bay.”

Fifth-graders and family will arrive to the campus, 4700 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach, to say goodbye, return school computers and receive service and academic awards. The event is not for the public.

“Our fifth-grade classes have accomplished many things beyond what normally would have transpired during the course of their final year here at AME,” said fifth-grade teacher Michele Costanzo.

“And I’m hoping the memories will be remembered for experiences shared before COVID-19 and the unity we have shared despite it,” she added.

AME closed for spring break and, with the spread of the novel coronavirus, students didn’t return when the vacation ended. Instead, they began distance-learning.

At the end of the school year, AME’s fifth-graders traditionally attend an awards ceremony, but this year’s “will be unprecedented,” said fifth-grade teacher Mary Miller.

As they marked the end of the school year and prepared for their promotion to middle school in Bradenton, some students reflected on the past and future.

“What I will miss most about AME is the great teachers and the kindness they showed me,” fifth-grader Esabella Walker wrote in an email to The Islander.

Fifth-grader Makena Corr said one of her fondest memories at AME is when she was in first-grade and her teacher was Toni Lashway, who is retiring this year.

Makena recalled the fun she had earning “Lashway dollars” for acts of kindness or completing homework.

“The best part was spending our earnings and we thought the most expensive prize was reading to the kindergartners for 20 Lashway dollars,” said Makena.

AME fifth-grader Olivia Inda enjoyed the “annual field trip to the bay behind the school for estuary study and walking from school to the Gulf of Mexico to study turtle nests with Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch.”

“I especially liked the Estuary Day, when we were allowed to wade into the bay and look for fish, crabs and starfish,” AME fifth-grader Heidi Querrard wrote in an email to The Islander.

Heidi listed her “exceptional” memories from each year at AME, including “having lunch together” with Lashway and “singing and playing sparkle” with fourth-grade teacher Pidge Barreda.

AME fifth-grader Kate Stembridge said a standout memory is her first day of second-grade as a new student. Her teacher and class “were so welcoming that I immediately felt at ease and have loved the school ever since,” she said.

“I’m going to miss playing dodgeball, kickball and all that PE stuff with all my friends and I’ll especially miss Mr. Wooten with all his art stuff,” Garrett Nock wrote in a text message to The Islander, referring to longtime art teacher Gary Wooten.

Student Faith Owens said her elementary school years were a time for self-expression.

“Like Dr. Seuss says, ‘Why fit in when you were born to stand out?’” she said.

“Fifth-grade was my favorite year at AME,” said Alex Teich.

AME parent Steven Cusack said his son Clancy was thankful for good times but ready for what the future holds.

“I think he’s ready for middle school,” said Cusack.