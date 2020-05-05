County reopens beach parking, Holmes Beach cuts 2,000 spots

It’s up to the state, Manatee County and the cities to determine a balance between public safety and reopening public beaches.

And some cities are considering lasting changes.

Following an announcement from Manatee County that public beaches would open at 10 a.m. Monday, May 4 — the same day the governor ordered the state would allow opening of some nonessential business operations — Holmes Beach opted to continue restricting parking, eliminating 2,000 spaces as the beach parking lot reopened.

Anna Maria also maintained parking limitations in light of the continued spread of the novel coronavirus in the county.

As of April 30, the county remained behind the flattening COVID-19 positivity curve in Florida. The county reported a 15.1% positivity rate, compared with 8.6% statewide and 7.6% in neighboring Sarasota County, which also was fully opening its beaches May 4.

Manatee commissioners, meeting April 28 via teleconference, unanimously voted to open beaches and public parking on the island.

The county had closed access to the public beaches March 20, as positive numbers rose among a shortage of COVID-19 tests and personal protective equipment.

Beach access, street and right-of-way parking in Anna Maria, Bradenton Beach and Holmes Beach closed April 10, although people were allowed on the beach provided they maintained social distancing of 6 feet and no more than 10 people in a group.

According to an April 30 county release, the following would be open 10 a.m.-9 p.m., seven days a week until further notice:

Cortez Beach, 698 Gulf Drive S., Bradenton Beach;

Coquina Beach, 2650 Gulf Drive S., Bradenton Beach;

Manatee Public Beach, 4000 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach.

Parking and access at Bayfront Park, 316 N. Bay Blvd., Anna Maria, also a county-maintained park, remained closed. Neither Anna Maria nor the county provided a reason for the continued closure.

Parking was limited to about 400 spots at Coquina Beach, 200 at Cortez Beach and 250 at Manatee Public Beach, which has a capacity for 350 vehicles.

The county also limited parking duration in the lots. Beachgoers at the lots were given two-hour parking passes, with county code enforcement assigned to monitor parking and citing those who exceeded the time limit.

With the public beaches opening, officials in Anna Maria, Bradenton Beach and Holmes Beach were forced to decide how to handle other parking and beach access in their cities, as limited county parking was expected to push traffic onto city streets.

At a teleconferenced meeting April 28, Holmes Beach commissioners agreed to a parking plan by Police Chief Bill Tokajer, which removed 2,000 parking spaces from rights of way starting May 4.

“When the county opened it, it was against our wishes,” Tokajer said of the public beach. “We made it very clear to the county we thought it was too soon. All the medical professionals are telling us it’s too soon.”

Tokajer said he and Mayor Judy Titsworth had reviewed a citywide parking plan to determine what areas should be closed to parking.

He recommended reopening 479 spots with nearby beach access when the rate of positive COVID-19 cases in the county significantly drops and eliminating about 2,000 others.

The commission agreed with Tokajer’s recommendation to remove parking along Palm, Marina and Gulf drives and the attached side streets, as well as in the area surrounding the intersection of East Bay and Gulf drives, near the public beach.

“So in essence, we would be removing all of our residential parking in the neighborhoods that are most affected,” Tokajer said. “We get a lot of excess vehicles going up and down the roads blocking people’s driveways and mailboxes and this is a way to give the residents a little ease from the traffic in the area.”

Tokajer told The Islander May 1 that “no parking” signs were ordered and would be posted beginning May 4.

Bradenton Beach Police Chief Sam Speciale said most beach access parking in the city is in the county lots, so reopening was not a major concern.

He said renovations to the Coquina Beach parking lot and construction at Cortez Beach had closed much of the parking there.

And the city restricts parking on rights of way.

“We are continuing as we have this whole time. If you are in a legal parking space, no problem,” he said. “If not, you could be ticketed or towed.”

Speciale said he understood the county’s decision to open public beach parking, but did not support it.

“I just think with a really huge influx, we are going to have a lot of people out here all at once and they are not going to have anywhere to park,” he said.

Both Tokajer and Speciale said they would handle regular law enforcement issues and leave the county to deal with its parking situation.

The city of Anna Maria opted for measures similar to Holmes Beach, with parking to open slowly when the COVID-19 numbers drop.

In a teleconferenced meeting May 1 to address reopening the beaches, Anna Maria commissioners agreed to leave recently placed “residents only” signs at beach accesses, as well as a large “closed” sign at Bayfront Park.

Mayor Dan Murphy said if the city determines it must close more parking due to overflow from Holmes Beach, he would consider that option.

“We are responsible for stopping the spread and we are responsible for gaining compliance, as government officials,” Murphy said. “Those are the two guiding factors for everything that we should be doing.”