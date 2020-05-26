Island explodes with holiday revelers amid COVID-19

by ChrisAnn Allen | Be the first to comment

People pack the Manatee Public Beach, 4000 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach, May 23, to kick off Memorial Day weekend. Manatee County Sheriff’s officers patrolled the beach to enforce social distancing guidelines. Islander Photos: ChrisAnn Allen
Swimmers take to the water May 23 at Bayfront Park, 316 N. Bay Blvd., in Anna Maria. Manatee County placed signs in the park warning people to maintain social distancing guidelines of 6 feet apart and masks were recommended.
Liz Vallez of Church of the Annunciation, 4408 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach, collects donations May 23 for public parking in the church lot on the busy Memorial Day holiday weekend.
Tables are spread 6 feet apart May 23 as people line up outside of Ginny’s and Jane E’s Cafe and Coastal Store, 9807 Gulf Drive, in Anna Maria.

People missed the beach while they stayed safer at home.

But was Anna Maria Island ready for everyone to flood back to the shoreline?

“We were so happy to be able come out here,” Amanda Herkel of Lakeland said May 23 of the Manatee Public Beach in Holmes Beach.

“I’ve been coming here my whole life, and my mom and grandmother before me,” Amanda’s husband, James Herkel, said. “Generations of my family have loved this island.”

However, attendance at the island’s public beaches — especially over Memorial Day, May 23-25 — has picked up since Herkel’s family started visiting the island 60 years ago.

By 9:30 a.m. May 23, motorists were circling in the public beach parking lot for open spots.

Manatee County code enforcement helped with crowd control and the Manatee County sheriff’s deputies patrolled beaches by ATV to ensure people were maintaining social distancing guidelines of 6 feet apart and groups no larger than 10 people.

Parking at the Manatee beach, as well as Coquina and Cortez beaches in Bradenton Beach and Bayfront Park in Anna Maria fully, reopened May 18. Manatee County and municipal officials ordered Anna Maria Island Beaches closed to the public March 20 due to concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus.

During that time, county beach parking lots were barricaded and most other parking areas in Holmes Beach and Anna Maria had temporary “no parking” signs. However, people could walk on the beach.

When the county opened its beaches, most parking in Anna Maria remained closed and Holmes Beach continued closure of all beach access, on-street and right of way parking.

Over the holiday weekend, May 23-25, the Episcopal Church of the Annunciation in Holmes Beach allowed parking in its lot and posted attendants who accepted donations from motorists who took advantage of the convenience — and the proximity to the Manatee Public Beach.

“We’re hoping it helps us to recover some of our losses during this time,” congregant/parking attendant Judy Bennett said May 23.

But HBPD officers still had their hands full with people parking illegally in private lots.

Police Chief Bill Tokajer said May 23 many vehicles were ticketed for illegal parking, and some businesses had violators towed.

Additionally, he said the day started with a stolen vehicle chase into Bradenton, and there were people reporting items stolen from unlocked vehicles.

“It’s been very, very busy,” Tokajer said.

And he said he was concerned with the number of people on the public beach.

“There were too many people,” Tokajer said May 23 amid the crush of holiday weekend revelers. “People were not social distancing. There were just too many people for that to be a feasible reality.”

