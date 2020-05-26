Island explodes with holiday revelers amid COVID-19

People missed the beach while they stayed safer at home.

But was Anna Maria Island ready for everyone to flood back to the shoreline?

“We were so happy to be able come out here,” Amanda Herkel of Lakeland said May 23 of the Manatee Public Beach in Holmes Beach.

“I’ve been coming here my whole life, and my mom and grandmother before me,” Amanda’s husband, James Herkel, said. “Generations of my family have loved this island.”

However, attendance at the island’s public beaches — especially over Memorial Day, May 23-25 — has picked up since Herkel’s family started visiting the island 60 years ago.

By 9:30 a.m. May 23, motorists were circling in the public beach parking lot for open spots.

Manatee County code enforcement helped with crowd control and the Manatee County sheriff’s deputies patrolled beaches by ATV to ensure people were maintaining social distancing guidelines of 6 feet apart and groups no larger than 10 people.

Parking at the Manatee beach, as well as Coquina and Cortez beaches in Bradenton Beach and Bayfront Park in Anna Maria fully, reopened May 18. Manatee County and municipal officials ordered Anna Maria Island Beaches closed to the public March 20 due to concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus.

During that time, county beach parking lots were barricaded and most other parking areas in Holmes Beach and Anna Maria had temporary “no parking” signs. However, people could walk on the beach.

When the county opened its beaches, most parking in Anna Maria remained closed and Holmes Beach continued closure of all beach access, on-street and right of way parking.

Over the holiday weekend, May 23-25, the Episcopal Church of the Annunciation in Holmes Beach allowed parking in its lot and posted attendants who accepted donations from motorists who took advantage of the convenience — and the proximity to the Manatee Public Beach.

“We’re hoping it helps us to recover some of our losses during this time,” congregant/parking attendant Judy Bennett said May 23.

But HBPD officers still had their hands full with people parking illegally in private lots.

Police Chief Bill Tokajer said May 23 many vehicles were ticketed for illegal parking, and some businesses had violators towed.

Additionally, he said the day started with a stolen vehicle chase into Bradenton, and there were people reporting items stolen from unlocked vehicles.

“It’s been very, very busy,” Tokajer said.

And he said he was concerned with the number of people on the public beach.

“There were too many people,” Tokajer said May 23 amid the crush of holiday weekend revelers. “People were not social distancing. There were just too many people for that to be a feasible reality.”