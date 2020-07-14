Sea turtle activity spikes around beach renourishment

The beaches are getting bigger.

And so is the habitat.

Beaches undergoing renourishment this summer will benefit nesting sea turtles in future years.

However, this year, sea turtles nesting on Anna Maria Island and the organization that helps protect them must circumvent large dredging equipment that is pumping sand onto the beach from offshore sea beds.

Following a slight decline in daily nesting numbers, Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch and Shorebird Monitoring executive director Suzi Fox said six loggerheads nested overnight July 8, just outside of the renourishment construction zone near 77th Street in Holmes Beach, the first night of the project.

“We thought they’d stay clear of it, but they were all around the renourishment area,” Fox said, adding that another turtle crawled into the fenced construction zone, but did not nest.

She said the crew stopped all activities to watch the turtle, before it returned to the Gulf of Mexico.

Manatee County started its beach renourishment project on the beachfront at 77th Street in Holmes Beach and will continue south to Longboat Pass, moving several blocks each day, barring difficulties or weather delays.

Since nesting season started May 1, nests laid on beaches slated for renourishment are being relocated to beaches in Anna Maria to avoid being covered with sand or damaged by equipment.

As of July 9, turtle watch volunteers had spotted and relocated 285 nests in the project zone that were moved to areas north — in Anna Maria.

Additionally, 90 nests were laid and stayed on the beach in Anna Maria.

Since the project started, AMITW volunteer Skip Coyne has been on the beach alongside the contractors navigating equipment. Coyne locates nests and stakes them off to await a sunrise crew of AMITW volunteers who collect the eggs — about 100 per nest — and transplant them to hand-dug nests on beaches in Anna Maria.

If a nest is laid in an area where the equipment cannot pass, the nest must be moved that night.

Nests laid on beaches after the equipment passes are staked and left to hatch.

All nests laid in the renourishment zone will be monitored by AMITW. Volunteers collect data, including the number of hatched, unhatched or partially developed eggs, which is shared with local, state and federal agencies for conservation purposes.

Fox said the sea turtles that nested overnight July 8 might return to drop another clutch of eggs in the same area in about two weeks.

Females return to the beach to nest at intervals of 12-17 days.

Hopefully, the equipment will be farther south by that time, Fox said.

“Everything has been very smooth and moving fast,” she said July 9. “The teams are working in unison and the process is phenomenal.”

For more information about turtle watch, visit AMITW at islandturtlewatch.com, or contact Fox at 941-778-5638 or suzilfox@gmail.com.

Report sick, injured, entangled or dead sea turtles or birds to the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-3922.