The Islander’s 2020 Top Notch photo contest launches

The Islander’s Top Notch contest begins anew.

The contest celebrates what still is known as the “Kodak moment,” despite the widespread switch from film to digital technology.

The contest includes six weekly front-page winners. Each will claim an Islander “More than a mullet wrapper” T-shirt or coffee mug.

One weekly shot will take the top prize in the Top Notch contest, earning the photographer a $100 cash prize from The Islander and certificates from local merchants.

A pet photo winner is announced in the final week.

Please, note, each original JPG must be included in a single email with the name of the photographer; date the photo was taken; location and description, names of recognizable people; and address and phone number for the photographer.

More rules and deadlines can be found online at www.islander.org.

— Bonner Joy

2020 deadlines and rules:

Boom! July 4 memories could be everlasting on the cover of The Islander, and if you’ve got a great snapshot, the coveted spot could be yours.

The Islander Top Notch digital photo contest will begin in the June 26 edition. Six weekly winning photos will be featured on the cover of The Islander, with one grand prize winner of $100 from The Islander and a collection of prizes and gift certificates from local merchants. Weekly winners receive a “More-Than-a Mullet-Wrapper” Islander T-shirt.

The first deadline for weekly entries is July 10 for publication July 15 and each subsequent Friday for six weeks.

The photo judges hope to see some great photos from the July 4 holiday — but everything is game in this contest.

Top Notch entries can include family photos, landscapes and scenics, candid snapshots, action, humor and animal pictures. Nothing is overlooked, including kid pics, sentimental moments and moments of personal triumph.

In a separate contest, judges also will be looking for top pet photos with a prize appropriate to pets from Perks 4 Pets and $50 from The Islander.

Contest entries must be submitted in original JPG format via email to topnotch@islander.org.

Digital submission is required. No retouching, enhancements, computer manipulation or app enhancements are allowed.

One photo per email is allowed along with entry information in the e-mail text. There is no limit to the number of weekly entries. Also, entries need not be repeated, as select photos are retained by the judges.

Entries that fail to meet the contest requirements are disqualified.

Top Notch contest rules

1) The Islander Newspaper Top Notch Photo Contest is strictly for amateur photographers — those who derive less than 5 percent of their income from photography.

2) Black-and-white and color photographs taken after Jan. 1, 2019, are eligible. Photos previously published (in any format/media) or entered in any Islander or other competition are not eligible.

3) Photographs may be taken with any camera. No retouching or alteration other than cropping is permitted; no composite or multiple print images will be accepted. Only original digital photos in JPG file format are accepted.

4) The date or approximate date along with entrant’s name, address and phone number must be included in the e-mail with the digital photo. One e-mail per photo submission. E-mail single entries to topnotch@islander.org.

5) Entrants by their entry agree that The Islander may publish their pictures for local promotion. Entrants must provide the original digital image. All images submitted become the property of The Islander. Digital files will not be returned. The Islander and contest sponsors assume no responsibility for materials submitted. Entrant must provide the name and address of any recognizable persons appearing in the picture with the entry.

6) Employees and paid contributors to The Islander and their immediate family members are not eligible to enter the contest.

