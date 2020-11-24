BB accepts settlements from 3 Sunshine defendants, close to deal on 2

Bradenton Beach’s Sunshine Law lawsuit soon may be settled.

City commissioners voted 5-0 Nov. 19 to approve a $350,000 settlement agreement and general release with two defendants, Tjet Martin and John Metz.

The city had agreed to prepare documentation Nov. 5, after the pair tendered their offers.

The amount covers most of the $369,498 that Judge Edward Nicholas of the 12th Judicial Circuit Court ordered Martin, Metz and Reed Mapes to pay as reimbursement to the city for attorney’s fees in the case.

City attorney Ricinda Perry said the agreement required Metz and Martin to transfer the amount to the city within 10 days of the commission signing on and finalizing the agreement.

Despite the payoff, the amount falls short of the $572,321 the city has paid for attorney’s fees in the case. This can be at least partially attributed to the city’s failure to recover attorney’s fees due to attorney filing errors for the work Perry put into the case.

Nicholas had spared Patricia Shay and Bill and Rose Vincent from paying the city’s attorney’s fees because they had tried to accept a settlement offer — where the defendants would pay the city $500 and admit wrongdoing — before going to trial.

Perry said Shay was trying to reach the same deal with the city again, despite being spared from paying attorney’s fees, and had submitted a $500 check and a signed agreement.

Commissioners unanimously voted to approve the settlement agreement.

Perry said the city could face appeals from Mapes and the Vincents if they didn’t reach a settlement, but added that she was coordinating with all three.

“I expect (the Vincents) will execute the same settlement agreement and make the same admission as Shay did,” Perry said.

The Vincents, however, had not yet executed an agreement.

“I hoped to bring all that to you today,” she said, “but it’s moving in the right direction.”

Perry said the city could attempt to push forward on a settlement with the Vincents by voting to approve the same settlement as Shay.

Commissioners unanimously agreed and approved the $500 settlement agreement with the Vincents.

Perry did not detail any progress made on a settlement with Mapes, who did not respond to a Nov. 20 call from The Islander.

Mapes and Martin have both moved to Bradenton.

The Sunshine Law is a series of regulations intended to guarantee public access to government records.

There was no public comment.