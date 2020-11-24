County commissioners take oath, new rep for island seated

thumb image
Three new Manatee County commissioners — George Kruse, Kevin Van Ostenbridge and James Satcher — took their oaths of office Nov. 17, along with incumbent Commissioner Vanessa Baugh, reelected Nov. 3 to a third term. Friends and family joined the commissioners at the ceremony at the Bradenton Area Convention Center. Van Ostenbridge, elected to District 3, which includes the island, is a third-generation Floridian. He works in real estate and travel, including owning Be Easy Tours, a Bradenton-based excursion company. Kruse, elected to the at-large District 7 seat, grew up in Sarasota and moved to Manatee County in 2008. He has made a career in commercial real estate finance and affordable housing. Satcher, representing District 1 in north county, is a minister and leads a nonprofit that provides help to orphans, single mothers and the homeless. Baugh is serving a third term in District 5 in east Manatee. She chaired the commission in 2016. She and her husband own and operate Vanessa Fine Jewelry in Lakewood Ranch. The others on the board: Carol Whitmore, Misty Servia and Ralph Bellamy.
Kevin Van Ostenbridge, the new Manatee County commissioner for District 3, takes the oath of office Nov. 17. His mother Joyce Van Ostenbridge holds the Bible.
Kevin Van Ostenbridge’s new seat at the table. He represents District 3, which includes Anna Maria Island and west Bradenton, on the Manatee County Commission.

