County commissioners take oath, new rep for island seated

Three new Manatee County commissioners — George Kruse, Kevin Van Ostenbridge and James Satcher — took their oaths of office Nov. 17, along with incumbent Commissioner Vanessa Baugh, reelected Nov. 3 to a third term.

Friends and family joined the commissioners at the ceremony at the Bradenton Area Convention Center.

Van Ostenbridge, elected to District 3, which includes the island, is a third-generation Floridian. He works in real estate and travel, including owning Be Easy Tours, a Bradenton-based excursion company.

Kruse, elected to the at-large District 7 seat, grew up in Sarasota and moved to Manatee County in 2008. He has made a career in commercial real estate finance and affordable housing.

Satcher, representing District 1 in north county, is a minister and leads a nonprofit that provides help to orphans, single mothers and the homeless.

Baugh is serving a third term in District 5 in east Manatee. She chaired the commission in 2016. She and her husband own and operate Vanessa Fine Jewelry in Lakewood Ranch.

The others on the board: Carol Whitmore, Misty Servia and Ralph Bellamy.