BB business owner removes unsafe lighting, faces arrest

Complicated property lines can make for a messy land-use dispute.

Peter Ross, co-owner of 101 Bridge St., told The Islander Dec. 5 that two Bradenton Beach police officers came to arrest him that day for vandalism after he removed unsafe holiday lighting strung by the city on a palm tree on his property.

Ross said the city used indoor wiring to wrap holiday lighting around the palm trees circling the roundabout near his property, adding that the lighting was powered by an extension cord that was laid across Bridge Street.

Due to safety concerns, Ross said, he removed the lighting from the palm tree on his property.

Ross said Officer Steve Masi and another officer arrived and said city officials — specifically Mayor John Chappie and city attorney Ricinda Perry — asked them to arrest Ross for vandalism.

Ross explained his situation to the officers, claiming the issue is a civil matter and, he said, the officers left without taking further action.

BBPD Chief Sam Speciale confirmed the confrontation in a Dec. 5 call with The Islander. He said it boiled down to ongoing confusion over the property easement and whether the palm tree is a part of Ross’s business or city property.

Speciale said he did not know if Chappie and/or Perry were involved in sending the two BBPD officers to arrest Ross.

Neither Chappie nor Perry responded to two Dec. 5 calls from The Islander.