Community center runs short before holidays, 2020’s end

The Center of Anna Maria Island is in a similar financial position as last year.

And the numbers don’t look good.

The center was $85,642 in the red through September, according to financial reports available online at centerami.org.

Last year, the nonprofit was $80,341 in the red through September 2020 but finished the 2019-20 fiscal year in June with $8,761 in net income by trimming expenses and delaying capital improvement projects.

In an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, the nonprofit canceled or postponed nearly all of its fundraising events thus far in fiscal 2020-21, including Lester Family Fun Day, the annual golf and bowling tournaments, as well as indoor sports.

Some outdoor sports leagues continued.

On the good news side of the ledger, the nonprofit has exceeded last year’s fundraising pace — raising $61,632 in revenue so far this year in comparison to $58,883 by the same point last year.

Programming revenue has held steady despite cancellations. The nonprofit cut program expenses from $79,498 through September 2019 to $52,109 so far this year — a 34% drop in costs, which helped offset a 23% drop in program revenue.

The center has made $18,096 in income from programs thus far, in comparison to $11,483 through the same time last year.

“Center programming/participation overall is still flourishing given the circumstances,” center executive director Chris Culhane wrote. “While our part-time memberships and after-school programming have dwindled due to COVID and safety concerns, most of our other programming seems to be on an uptick.”

“We’ve had record turnout for youth flag football tryouts last week and record turnouts for youth soccer several months back,” he added.

Culhane said the center also delayed several capital improvements, such as new showers, but was in the process of replacing its 1,000-gallon propane tank.

He added that the nonprofit won’t incur any cost for the tank “thanks to a generous donation from Detweiler’s Propane.”

Regardless, the nonprofit’s $131,837 in revenues through September pale in comparison to $217,479 in operating expenses.

The center’s expenses include $124,443 for general and administrative costs, $52,109 in program costs and $40,927 in fundraising costs.

Culhane said he couldn’t provide additional financial information until the board meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at the center, 407 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria.

In the meantime, the center continues to implement a number of safety measures to prevent the coronavirus’ spread. Front desk employees check visitors’ temperatures as they enter and the facility requires people to social distance and wear face masks indoors.

The center also encourages guests to bring water bottles, towels and yoga mats, as well as sanitize equipment after use.

The center hasn’t reported any additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 among employees since it closed in July after a staff member tested positive.

The center and its programs will be closed Dec. 24-26 and Jan. 1-2 for the holidays.

The center also is running a fundraising challenge campaign that matches donations made before Dec. 31.

Those challenging people to contribute to the matching fund include the Melancon family, Bob and Carol Carter, Elizabeth Moore, Sebastian Scripps and the board of directors of the center.

For more information, call the Center of Anna Maria Island at 941-778-1908 or go online to centerami.org.