Local Audubon count sets records

Volunteers in the “Bradenton Circle” tallied a record number of species during their Christmas Bird Count.

Coordinator Kathy Doddridge reported Dec. 26 a record 158 species during the count conducted Dec. 19 and a record 52,836 individual birds.

The number of species reported in 2019 was 150 and the number of birds, 31,644.

The weather for the 2020 count was clear and cool.

There were 61 participants.

The Bradenton Circle count is part of the National Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count, one of the longest-running wildlife surveys, with citizens collecting data used to assess the health of bird populations and guide conservation actions.

Nationwide, the CBC was being conducted through Jan. 5, after beginning Dec. 14.

