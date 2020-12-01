Investigation continues after child struck by vehicle

The Florida Highway Patrol continued to investigate more than a week after a 9-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Gulf Drive and Palm Avenue in Anna Maria Nov. 22.

The child was flown by BayFlight helicopter to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.

“The child darted in front of the path of the vehicle,” FHP Troop F public affairs officer Lt. Greg S. Bueno wrote in a Nov. 28 email to The Islander.

Bueno said the investigation report had not been completed as of Islander press time Nov. 30.

The 911 call reporting the incident was received at 8:44 p.m. Nov. 22, West Manatee County Fire Department Battalion Chief Jay Johnson said in a phone interview.

Though the child was conscious at the scene, “he had significant abrasions all over his body and a large bruise on his forehead,” triggering state trauma protocol that he be airlifted to the hospital, Johnson said.

Hospital public information officer Ray Adams said Nov. 29 there was no information available regarding the child’s hospitalization.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office public affairs officer

Randy Warren said Nov. 23 that FHP investigates all crashes. MCSO deputies assigned to the island substation provided support to FHP with scene management and had no information to add, he said.

— Amy V.T. Moriarty