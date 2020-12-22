Merry Christmas from the Pines …

Pine Avenue Trailer Park lights up Dec. 18 for the holidays — almost like a hand-painted Christmas card from a bygone era. The park originated in the 1940s in Bradenton Beach at the base of the old wooden bridge — the only link for islanders to the mainland until 1957, when new bascule bridges opened to carry traffic on Cortez Road and Manatee Avenue. Islander Photo: Nick Donatelli
