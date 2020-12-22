Report blames LBK sewage spill on log, pipe corrosion

Beware the bump from the log.

A report released Dec. 16 identifies a log and corrosion as the likely reason for a rupture in Longboat Key’s only sewage disposal line to the mainland.

The 596-page report from the Berkeley Research Group also lowered the untreated sewage spill estimate to 14.7 million gallons. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection, which is seeking $242,652.50 in penalties from the town, estimated the spill at about 17 million gallons.

The spill began about 5:30 p.m. June 17 on the mainland and continued until 3:40 p.m. June 30, when repair crews located the break and cleared a path through a mangrove forest on undeveloped land at Long Bar Pointe on Sarasota Bay.

The force main was built in 1973 and began operating in 1974, stretching from a Longboat Key lift station near Gulf Bay Road under the bay to the mainland and its terminus at the Manatee County Southwest Water Reclamation Facility on 66th Street West in Bradenton.

The rupture occurred on the mainland, where the installed pipe’s wall was less thick than what was installed under the bay.

At the time of the breach, that thinner wall had corroded by half, according to BRG, the independent contractor hired by the town to investigate the spill.

At the spill site, witnesses saw a log or tree root forced up under the pipe and watery sludge pouring from the broken pipe.

“Given the eyewitness observation of a log ‘forcing up against the pipe’ at the breach location and absent any evidence indicating that other factors might likely have caused or contributed to the breach at that location, I assume that the log was acting as a fulcrum under the pipe since its original installation,” states the report. “Given the external and internal forces acting on the pipe over the years, the log likely abraded the exterior pipe coating, inducing corrosion.”

A surge or purge in pressure probably “instantly caused the weakened pipe section to break,” states the report, which also indicates the wear on the pipe began in the early 1970s and the corrosion started about 18 years ago.

Longboat Key commission members are expected to vote in January on a proposed consent order from the state demanding compensation from the town.

The town’s deadline to respond to the order is Jan. 22.

As to replacement of the waste line, estimated to cost $16 million, planning for the project is ongoing.