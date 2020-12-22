Shamrock Shiver to benefit charities

Brrring on 2021!

Clancy’s Irish Pub invites people to splash and dive feet first into the new year with the annual Shamrock Shiver Charity Plunge, which will be 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1, in Bradenton Beach.

The plunge into the Gulf of Mexico will be from the beach at the access on Gulf Drive 12th Street South.

A pre-splash costume contest also will take place at the beach.

“All participants will be socially distanced to ensure the health and safety of our community,” states an ad for the plunge. The Islander did not receive a news announcement.

The fundraising event is sponsored by Clancy’s Irish Pub, which will host a post-plunge party, with door prizes and music by the Dr. Dave Band at the bar, 6218 Cortez Road, Bradenton.

The plunge is a fundraiser, with proceeds going to the Blessing Bags Project, Feeding Empty Little Tummies, Healthy Teens Coalition of Manatee County and Parenting Matters Charities, all nonprofit organizations.

Since 2009, the Shamrock Shiver has raised more than $273,500. The goal with the 13th annual plunge is $25,000. The Islander newspaper is a co-sponsor of the event, along with many other businesses.

More information

To plunge, pledge or make a donation, contact Clancy’s at 941-794-2481.

— Lisa Neff