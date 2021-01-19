HB City Hall closes again due to pandemic concerns

Better to be safe than sorry.

Holmes Beach Mayor Judy Titsworth told The Islander Jan. 14 that city staff decided Jan. 6 to close city hall in response to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida.

The city first closed its doors in early 2020 to curb the coronavirus's spread between staff and members of the public but reopened in the fall, when the number of new statewide COVID-19 cases hovered around 5,000 per day in the state.

“When everyone else started opening, we opened again,” Titsworth said. “Even though we didn’t feel ready, we just felt we had to, so we took on extra precautions.”

However, the number of new cases spiked after the winter holidays.

Other than Jan. 1, when Florida did not process any COVID-19 tests, the state has recorded more than 10,000 new cases every day since the new year — including a single-day record-high 31,518 new cases Jan. 2.

Titsworth said city staffers, who meet Wednesdays, discussed the issue Jan. 6.

She said building department staff, who had previously argued to keep city hall open, saw the spiking case numbers and reversed course.

“We’re so small. If we lose any one department, we could be shut down for weeks, the mayor said.

“Once the numbers kept going up and the new variant came around, they decided ‘OK, we’ll change our minds,’” she continued.

For now, city hall will be locked.

Members of the public must make appointments to enter city hall or call a number posted on the front door for assistance.

“If they really need us for immediate assistance, we’ll meet them at the door right away,” Titsworth said.

Once inside, city staff will check visitors’ temperatures with a noncontact infrared thermometer, since a feverish temperature is often one of the symptoms of COVID-19.

People are required to wear face masks and social distance within city hall.

Titsworth said she hadn’t received any negative feedback regarding the closure.

“I haven’t heard of anyone that’s upset,” Titsworth said. “I think everyone pretty much now understands. …I definitely feel the staff is safer.”

In the meantime, nothing has changed in the island’s other two cities.

Both Anna Maria and Bradenton Beach closed the doors of their city halls last year and have yet to reopen them to the general public.

For now, people must make appointments to enter either building and city staffers check temperatures before admitting visitors.

Also, people must wear face masks and social distance in both city halls.

Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy wrote in a Jan. 15 email to The Islander that the city-sponsored events at City Pier Park — the Farmers Market and Movies in the Park on Tuesdays with face masks and social distancing required — would continue without changes.

New PPP relief offered

Another round of financial assistance is on the way.

The federal Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program reopened Jan. 13 for another round of loans and new borrowers' opportunities.

This round of PPP loans is available to some businesses previously ineligible for funding, including 501(c)(6) housing cooperatives and direct-marketing organizations.

The loans also can be used to cover some expenses previously uncovered by the program, including property damage costs, supplier costs and worker protection.

For more information, visit www.sba.gov.

