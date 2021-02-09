Holmes Beach parks committee shares love of community

Sometimes a little love is all it takes.

The Holmes Beach Parks and Beautification Committee has been showing commitment to the community through the enhancement of public areas.

The board has been promoting public participation — an adopt-a-spot program for residents, organizations and businesses to enhance public rights of way and open spaces with landscaping or other improvements, including ongoing maintenance.

As of the committee’s Feb. 3 meeting, only three of 20 spots were left to be adopted.

The open spots include:

Fourth Avenue and 39th Street;

The Magnolia pedestrian parkway;

37th Street between Fifth Avenue and Gulf Drive.

People interested in adopting a spot can pick up an application at city hall, 5801 Marina Drive.

Committee chair Mary Lange was inspired to add a Valentine’s Day heart-shaped bed of flowering plants at the corner of Marina and Key Royale drives.

“I’ve always loved gardening,” Lange said. “It has just been a lot of fun to adopt this spot and beautify it, for the love of the island.”

In other matters, Lange provided an update Feb. 3 on a proposal for a community garden for city-owned land abutting Grassy Point Preserve, a designated nature preserve at the north end of Avenue C near 30th Street in Holmes Beach.

Lange said she met with Eran Wasserman, the city’s director of development services; Matt McDonough, city public works administrator; and Mack Lessig, community gardens program assistant for the University of Florida IFAS extension in Manatee County, to evaluate the proposed area for the garden.

She said she would be meeting again with McDonough and Lessig at a community garden at Ballard Park along Wares Creek, 1740 Ballard Park Drive, Bradenton, to get ideas for the island project.

Lange said, with the help of an Anna Maria Garden Club member, an organization of which she also is a member, a survey was conducted to gauge interest in community gardening in Holmes Beach.

Results showed people were interested in volunteering but only three expressed a desire for a plot.

“I think it might be because they all have their own yards and gardens,” Lange said. “But I certainly think there would be enough interest in the community, especially for those that do not have their own space to plant a garden.”

She said, pending commission approval of an updated application, people could start planting in September.

Commissioner Carol Soustek, liaison to the parks committee, suggested posting an announcement to the city website inviting people to participate once approved.

Committee members agreed to send edits to the application to the city clerk to be prepared for submission to the city commission following review by the city attorney.

“I think we have time on our side,” Lange said.

The next parks and beautification committee meeting will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, at city hall, 5801 Marina Drive, or by teleconference, with instructions on the meeting agenda posted to the city website at holmesbeachfl.org.