Island memorial created for COVID-19 losses

She had to do something.

“I felt compelled as I watched these numbers just tick off every day,” Anna Maria resident Cathy Tobias said Feb. 4 of the deaths due to the spread of the novel coronavirus in Florida since March 2020.

Tobias created a memorial at her home — an art installation of about 27,000 ribbons that would stretch about 2.5 football fields in total length — dedicated to Floridians who have died in the ongoing pandemic.

“I wanted to create an art installation that was meaningful, so I just kept thinking about it until I came up with the idea to use these ribbons,” she said.

Tobias said she had a tough time dealing with the enormity of loss and determined the memorial would be her way to show respect for those who died and the survivors of those losses.

Each ribbon represents a life lost.

So, along with help from several other family members and friends, she started tying ribbons in mid-November 2020 to ropes that she attached to her home exterior.

“It’s easy to become numb to it and not really grasp it,” she said. “So I thought something tangible, physical and visible would sink in more to what is really going on.”

She said she is adding to the installation as the death toll increases. She spends several hours a day adding ribbons to the memorial.

“When I first started the project, I was surprised at how emotional, yet cathartic it was,” she said.

She added, “Every time I tie a ribbon on, I think, ‘That’s a life.’”

The gathering

A memorial event is planned for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 100 Spring Ave., Anna Maria, on the shore near the Sandbar Restaurant. The installation will be stretched out between people 6 feet apart, socially distanced and wearing masks.

Participants will hold the line of ribbons for about 10-15 minutes “while we remember, honor and memorialize those who have lost their lives to Covid in Florida,” according to a Facebook invite.

Those interested can sign up via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/1062478827570082/.

COVID-19 Manatee County, island statistics

According to metrics provided by the DOH as of Feb. 4, 29,041 people tested positive for the virus in Manatee County since March 1, with 1,282 hospitalizations and 505 fatalities — an increase of 10 deaths in one week.

Of those testing positive, 520 were nonresidents, compared with 518 the week prior.

As of Feb. 4, 173 people in Holmes Beach, 72 people in Bradenton Beach and 52 people in Anna Maria had tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020 — an increase of 11 cases compared with the prior week.

As of Feb. 4, the state vaccinated 478,236 people with both doses of vaccines, up from 273,249 the week prior.

Between Jan. 30-Feb. 4, 551 new cases of the virus were reported in Manatee County compared with 905 new cases the prior week.

Vaccination location sites, including information to join the vaccination pool, are available online at floridahealthcovid19.gov.

Additionally, people can visit vax.mymanatee.org and the county has provided 311 operators to take information 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.