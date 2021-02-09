Plan fishing trips around wind, chill factors for best hookups

With numerous days of strong winds and rough seas, many Anna Maria Island anglers are anxious to get back on the water. Of course, weather is the key factor.

As the winds subside and the waters clear up, fishers are again venturing out — despite the chill in the air — on the water to try their luck.

In these scenarios, you’ll want to find areas where the water quality and temperatures are good, and residential canals are a great place to start.

The cement seawalls of a residential canal can store heat from the sun, raising the water temperature. Even if it’s just a couple of degrees, this can be enough to make the fish comfortable enough to eat.

Most species that inhabit these areas during the coldest of days will show interest in live shrimp offerings. Sheepshead, black drum and catch-and-release redfish will readily take a shrimp. And, if it’s warm enough, you’ll find catch-and-release snook will get in on the action.

In deeper canals, there’s a good bet you’ll find catch-and-release spotted seatrout taking refuge from the cold.

Now, if canal fishing isn’t your forte, you can venture onto the flats. The key to this fishing in the winter is finding areas where the habitat is ideal for the fish you’re hunting. Creek mouths where slightly warmer water is draining into the bay are a good bet. Areas where the bottom is black mud seem to hold fish, maybe due to the darker bottom generating some heat once warmed by the sun. Also, sheltered areas from the wind, such as the lee side of a mangrove island, can hold fish.

Once you’ve committed, regardless of where you’re fishing, you’ll want to remember to slow down your presentation. Soaking a live shrimp on the bottom is ideal. A stationary bait is much easier for these fish to eat. They become opportunistic as they try to conserve energy to stay warm. The same applies if you’re using artificials. Just slow down your retrieve. Soft plastics on a jig head are ideal for this type of fishing. Small, subtle twitches of the jig, instead of an aggressive snap of the rod, will yield more action.

Lastly, your best approach may be to wait until the weather warms.

And, as we Floridians know, our cold fronts generally last for a few days and then the temperature goes back into the 70s.

Utilize those cold, windy days to frequent your local tackle shop or spend some time going through your gear to be ready to fish when the weather warms.

Capt. Jason Stock is finding plenty of action on the offshore ledges and other structures in the Gulf of Mexico. Using live shrimp as bait is producing mangrove snapper, porgies, hogfish and Key West grunts.

On the windier days, which have been plentiful recently, Stock remains inshore, fishing the negative tides and producing great action, especially when wading. Casting soft plastics into sandy potholes is luring catch-and-release snook and redfish from their hiding places to have a taste. In deeper areas of the flats, Stock is finding pompano and jack crevalle to keep his clients busy.

Capt. Aaron Lowman is working charters inshore for a variety of species. Casting live shrimp in residential canals yields catches of flounder, black drum, sheepshead for the cooler and catch-and-release redfish. Live shrimp as bait are attracting these fish to the hook.

On days when it’s calm enough to get in the Gulf of Mexico, Lowman is fishing in depths of 30-50 feet of water, dropping baits around structure — reefs, wrecks and ledges — and producing mangrove snapper, hogfish, sheepshead and porgies.

Capt. David White is working inshore during the strong winds. While inshore, White is finding sheltered areas to fish, such as residential canals and docks. In these areas, live shrimp as bait puts White and his clients on catches of sheepshead and catch-and-release species, such as snook and redfish.

Jim Malfese at the Rod & Reel Pier says despite the strong winds and cold weather, pier fishers are venturing to the pier to try to catch some fish. Fishers using live shrimp or live fiddler crabs are finding success on sheepshead, as well as black drum and a few catch-and-release redfish. On these colder days, patience is a virtue. Although the bite may slow a little, determination can go a long way.

Send photos to fish@islander.org.