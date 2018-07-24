Beware: Rip tides, pools, noodles

Swim at your own risk.

It’s summertime and beating the heat in a pool or at the beach sounds refreshing.

But for the young and the elderly, pools can be a fatal attraction and floating devices aren’t always the answer.

And, there are no lifeguards on most of Anna Maria Island’s beaches.

Sgt. Mike Jones, who heads a team of eight deputies in Anna Maria who routinely patrol the beach, warns parents and the community to keep children close and watch out for the elderly.

He believes vacation rental homes are in compliance with pool safety laws. But anyone who notices an unsafe pool enclosure should immediately notify the property manager.

At the MCSO substation, a block from the beach, Jones said his “biggest concern” is beach safety — especially for riptides.

A rip current is a strong channel of water that flows seaward near the shore in breaking waves and can pull a swimmer out to sea.

If caught in an undertow, Jones said, “don’t resist the rip current and go with the flow” before swimming out of the current and then to the shore.

Signs at Anna Maria beach accesses advise beachgoers on the hazard.

“But many people say they don’t see the signs, or if you’re from Germany or France, you might not understand and jump right in,” Jones said.

With a blink of an eye, a person can disappear in the current.

Some Anna Maria cases in point: