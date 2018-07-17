Eyes on the road

The Florida Department of Transportation and Manatee County posted the following notices for the week of July 16:

Avenue C in Bradenton Beach: Crews are installing a force main down the center of Avenue C from Gulf Drive heading northward toward 26th Street. Intermittent road closures will be in place. Crews also are fusing and stringing pipe down the center of Avenue C from Gulf Drive heading northward to 24th Street.

SR 64/Manatee Avenue on Perico Island: Crews are improving drainage, constructing sidewalk and bicycle lanes and installing new signage and pavement markings. Work occurs off the roadway and does not require lane closures.

Florida Safety Contractors Inc. is the contractor. Expected completion is fall 2018.

For more information about the pipeline project, go online to amipipereplacement.com.

For the latest road watch information, go online to www.fl511.com or dial 511.