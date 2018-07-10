HBPD arrests suspect in home burglary-battery

An anonymous tip led to an arrest in the June 28 attack of a 71-year-old woman inside her Holmes Beach home — a burglary interrupted by the resident.

Mark Lee Snyder, 55, was arrested July 3 at his home at 4903 Gulf Drive, Unit 5, Holmes Beach, where he cooperated with police and consented to a search of his vehicle, according to arresting officer Holmes Beach Detective Sgt. Brian Hall.

Hall said Snyder told authorities he lived by himself in an apartment adjacent to Anna Maria Elementary School, for the past couple of years.

Following Miranda warnings, Snyder was interviewed at the Longboat Key Police Department, where he gave a confession to authorities before being transported to the Manatee County jail.

Snyder was released July 4 after posting a $41,500 bond for the HBPD’s suggested charges of theft, burglary with battery and aggravated battery against a 65-year-old person.

Leading authorities to Snyder’s residence was an anonymous caller, who told police “a guy named Mark” drove the car portrayed in video images released by police, Hall said.

The HBPD released still images and video, widely shared on social and news media, showing a vehicle approach and park on the street, as well as leave, and a man walk to and from the burglarized home on 75th Street.

The victim, on returning home from lunch with friends at about 2 p.m., encountered her attacker when she entered her bedroom.

The man punched her face, causing her to fall, and kicked her. She suffered injuries to her face and rib cage, a large laceration to the back of her head and at least one broken bone.

The man then left with several bags of stolen items, including jewelry, in a Nissan Maxima, according to Hall’s probable cause affidavit.

Police found the victim’s purse, containing cash, at the front door of her home.

She was treated by emergency responders and at Blake Medical Center in Bradenton and has since returned home.

“It all matched,” Hall said about the suspect and vehicle police located outside Snyder’s Gulf Drive residence.

“Looking at the car and looking at the video, there were the same dents,” Hall said, adding Snyder admitted he owned the Nissan and was the only person who drove it.

Inside the vehicle, according to the detective’s affidavit, police found several duffle bags, as well as a wide-brimmed hat and painter’s mask, matching those worn by the person in the video.

At the interview at the Longboat Key Police Department, Hall said Snyder “confessed to it all.”

“He said it was random — that it looked like a good home to rob,” Hall said.

Snyder told police he “panicked and freaked out” when the woman came home and stood between him and his way out.

He told the detectives, including LBK Detective Lt. Robert Bourque, he took jewelry but discarded it in dumpsters and the Manatee River. “The bags had blood on them, so he did not want to get caught with them,” Hall stated in the affidavit.

The interview was held at the LBKPD because it has a videotape interview room, which the HBPD lacks, according to Holmes Beach Police Chief Bill Tokajer.

Formal charges are pending review by the 12th Circuit Court State Attorney.

Snyder’s arraignment is set for 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 3, in the Manatee County Judicial Center, 1051 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.

“This really came together well. We had the community calling in and there were the video clips people provided.

“A big thank you to the community,” Hall said.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better outcome.”