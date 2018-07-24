July 30 deadline to register for primary

Voter registration will close July 30 for the state’s primary, which will be Tuesday, Aug. 28.

The primary in Florida includes federal and state races, as well as some local contests.

Domestic vote by mail ballots for the primary were set to go out Tuesday, July 24, according to the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Office. Overseas and military ballots were mailed July 13.

Early primary voting will begin Saturday, Aug. 18, and continue through Saturday, Aug. 25, but will not be held on the island. The polling place nearest the island will be the county utilities administration office, 4410 66th St. W. Hours will be 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Registration for the Nov. 6 general election will close Oct. 9.

Floridians can check their registration status, register to vote or update their registration through the Florida Department of State’s online voter registration website at registertovoteflorida.gov.

For more information, go online to votemanatee.com or call the elections office at 941-741-3823.