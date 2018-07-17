MCSO rearrests confessed Holmes Beach burglar-attacker

Mark Lee Snyder — the 55-year-old man who was arrested and confessed July 3 to attacking a Holmes Beach woman and burglarizing her home June 28 — was again arrested July 9.

Snyder bonded out of jail after his first arrest July 5.

It sparked a flurry of anger, mostly directed to the judge who set his bail, on social media.

Leading to the second arrest for burglary, authorities found numerous items in a 10-by-20-foot storage unit — including a handgun taken in a May 15 burglary in the 100 block of Crescent Drive in Anna Maria.

Snyder has rented the storage unit in the 8400 block of Cortez Road West since 2012, according to a probable cause affidavit by the arresting officer, Manatee County Sheriff’s Detective Christopher DeLuca.

The Islander previously reported an Anna Maria homeowner filed a complaint with the HBPD on a Smith & Wesson .38-caliber gun, jewelry and purses stolen May 16 after she noticed boxes and jewelry trays strewn in a closet.

The woman told authorities she’d been out most of the day that the burglary occurred.

There was no forced entry discovered by authorities after the break-in.

In his affidavit, DeLuca stated the Anna Maria case “went inactive” until Holmes Beach Detective Sgt. Brian Hall connected it with Snyder and obtained a search warrant for the storage unit.

“Hall found numerous boxes containing zip-lock bags full of jewelry, as well as logs containing details of eBay transactions conducted by Mark Lee Snyder,” DeLuca wrote.

The storage search was postponed “due to the amount of items,” including costume and real jewelry; firearms, some with serial numbers filed off; a bicycle; and art believed to be from other Holmes Beach and MCSO cases, the report states.

MCSO public information director Dave Bristow said the storage unit contained a “substantial number” of items and there is “a good chance” they could be linked to other burglaries.

In a July 10 text, Hall wrote that there’s been no other related burglaries confirmed “but I’m sure there will be more.”

Next in the investigators’ case, Bristow said, will be the “time-consuming” process of determining whether property was stolen and, if so, identifying the owner.

“We’re on it,” Bristow added.

Hall has photographs of items from the storage unit that he hopes will assist owners in identifying their property.

Snyder was released from the Manatee County jail after his first arrest on payment of $4,150 by a bondsman for the $41,500 bail.

Following his second arrest at his Holmes Beach residence near Anna Maria Elementary School, Snyder was in jail at press time with a “hold.”

The hold was placed, according to Bristow, to allow notice to investigators upon his release. According to a court order, after the second arrest, he was assigned bail at $50,000, upped from an initial $20,000 bail, plus GPS monitoring on release.

Snyder’s arraignments are set for 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 3, in the Holmes Beach case and 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17, in the Anna Maria case.

Court proceedings are held at the Manatee County Judicial Center, 1051 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.