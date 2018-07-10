MCSO rearrests Holmes Beach man for Anna Maria burglary

Mark Lee Snyder — the 55-year-old man arrested for attacking a Holmes Beach woman and burglarizing her home — was rearrested July 9 for another burglary.

Leading to his rearrest, investigators found stolen items — including a handgun taken in a May 15 burglary in the 100 block of Crescent Drive in Anna Maria — in Snyder’s storage locker in the 8400 block of Cortez Road West.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Snyder, who had bonded out of jail after his first arrest, at his Holmes Beach residence, north of Anna Maria Elementary School.

He was in the Manatee County jail, assigned a $20,000 bond, at press time.