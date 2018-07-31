‘No swim’ advisory issued for Palma Sola beach

A “no swim” advisory was issued July 27 for the Palma Sola Beach South access in Manatee County.

Palma Sola South is located about 1,000 feet west of 81st Street West on the south side of the causeway on Manatee Avenue.

Tom Iovino, communications director of the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County, announced July 27 a “no-swim advisory” for the south side of Palma Sola Bay due to an elevated level of bacteria that increases the risk of infectious disease.

The advisory flier is posted 900 feet from the east end of Palma Sola on the south side of the Palma Sola Causeway, according to Iovino. If people do enter the water, he recommends a thorough rinse.

Florida Department of Health in Manatee County officials received testing results from Palma Sola Beach South July 23 and July 25 that showed an elevated level of enterococci bacteria.

The advisory will be in effect until the water meets Environmental Protection Agency safety guidelines.

For more information, call the health department at 941-748-0747, ext. 1340, or visit the Florida Department of Health’s website at floridahealth.gov.