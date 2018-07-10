Obituaries – 07-11-2018

William James ‘Bill’ Krauser

Holmes Beach resident William J. “Bill” Krauser, M.D., died May 22 in Bradenton. He was 94.

He was born April 1, 1924, an only child to Elba and Elizabeth in Bushnell, Illinois.

In 1947, he received his doctorate of medicine from the University of Illinois and performed his residency in orthopedic surgery at the Shriners Hospital for Children in Chicago. During his studies, he fell in love at first sight with a young woman merrily playing a piano. Shortly thereafter, he and Dottie married June 15, 1947.

The couple later moved to El Paso, Texas, where Dr. Krauser served as a medical officer at William Beaumont Army Hospital during the Korean War.

In 1954, Dr. Krauser began to practice in Colorado Springs, Colorado. By 1960, he and his family hadmoved to Durango, where he was recognized as the only orthopedic surgeon practicing in southwest Colorado.

Upon his retirement at age 72, Dr. Krauser and his wife became Florida residents and began enjoying the winters in Holmes Beach, while spending the summers in Durango and at their cabin at nearby Electra Lake.

Dr. Krauser was an avid oenophile and had passions for aerobic exercise and expanding his intellectual horizons. He was a prodigious reader and enjoyed collecting art and antiques, the performing arts, bicycling, racquetball, skiing, swimming and family activities. He was rightly proud of the 7,000 riding miles he accumulated on his bicycles in 2017.

A service was held in Durango. Later this summer, the family plans to hold a celebration of life.

Dr. Krauser is survived by his children Ellyn, Liese and John, all of Durango, and William of Bradenton; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Margaret ‘Peggy’ Allen Potter

Margaret “Peggy” Allen Potter, died July 3.

She was born Jan. 18, 1925, to Henry Butler and Ione Ralli and grew up in Chestnut Hill, Pennsylvania, just outside of Philadelphia, where she graduated from Springside Academy.

She pursued her natural talent in art with classes at Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, Moore School of Design, Michigan State University and Lansing Community College. She also completed the Famous Artist Course in commercial art while raising four children.

She married Howard Spencer Potter in 1949 in Chestnut Hill and moved to Maryland while he finished his doctorate degree. In 1956, they relocated to Michigan, where he worked at Michigan State University. They lived in Haslett and East Lansing, Michigan, before moving permanently to Holmes Beach in 1986.

On the island, Mrs. Potter was active in the Episcopal Church Women and choir at Episcopal Church of the Annunciation in Holmes Beach. She was a founding member of the Artists’ Guild of Anna Maria Island and served as president of AGAMI for a number of years. She loved her church, her many friends and painting various scenes of her beloved Anna Maria Island.

She helped design and paint the outdoor mural near the Guild Gallery in the Island Shopping Center.

There will be a private internment for family. A celebration of life will be held in the fall at Episcopal Church of the Annunciation. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the Artists’ Guild of Anna Maria Island. Condolences may be made online at www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.

Mrs. Potter is survived by her daughters, Tina Potter Evans and husband Dana of Kingsley, Michigan, and Megg Potter Faillace and husband Ralph of Bradenton; son Howard Spencer Jr. and wife Corinne of Sodus Point, New York; grandchildren Joel Rasho, Kelly Frantz, Jeremy Evans, Stephen Faillace, Eliza Faillace, Margot Horton, Michael and Matthew; great-granddaughter Isabelle; and many nieces and nephews.