Obituaries – 07-18-2018

Russell J. Rickard

Russell J. Rickard, 65, of Anna Maria Island, died July 3. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, and moved to Anna Maria Island in 1982.

He was a member of the Moose Lodge.

A celebration of life was held July 15 in Anna Maria. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel was in charge of the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the Tidewell Hospice House of Manatee County. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.

He is survived by his wife, Lorie; son Alex; and step-son Christopher Overbey.