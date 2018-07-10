Streetlife – 07-11-2018

Anna Maria

June 28, 200 block of Archer Way, suspicious activity. A man reported a suspicious person near his home.

July 1, 9900 block of Gulf, scooter complaint. A complainant reported observing people switching the tag on a scooter and riding scooters without helmets. A Manatee County sheriff’s deputy determined a scooter rental business was not violating state law or city ordinance.

Bradenton Beach

June 30-July 1, Island Time Bar & Grill, 111 Gulf Drive S., stolen/recovered vehicle. An unlocked 2013 Hyundai sedan valued at $13,000 was reported stolen from the parking lot. The next day the owner told police his friends had moved it.

June 30, Circle K, 103 Gulf Drive S., disturbance. Bradenton Beach police responded to a woman who alleged a man slammed her to the ground for no reason. However, surveillance video showed the woman aggressively moved toward the man, sticking her finger in his face, before he pushed her. No one was charged.

July 1, 2400 block of Gulf Drive North, property damage. Visitors from Ohio reported the window of a rental vehicle was smashed the day before. Nothing was taken.

Cortez

Holmes Beach

June 29, 2900 block of Avenue E, vehicle burglaries. An unlocked Ford pickup and Chevy Suburban were burglarized overnight. Stolen from the pickup were a loaded 45-caliber semi-automatic pistol valued at $600 and a wallet containing credit cards. The cards were canceled. Fingerprints were taken.

June 30, Key Royale Club, 700 Key Royale Drive, trespass. Three Bradenton men were issued trespass warnings after the club manager reported them for fishing at the golf course pond.

June 30, Manatee Public Beach, 4000 Gulf Drive, alcohol/trespass. A 59-year-old Bradenton man was issued a trespass warning and alcohol citation after a Holmes Beach police officer observed the man drinking beer in an area where alcohol is prohibited. The man also was watching two girls, age 12 and 9, near a picnic table. The officer found the woman who brought the girls to the beach and advised of the incident. He told her the man committed no crime against the girls but the officer was concerned for their safety. The guardian thanked the officer and said she would watch the girls more closely.

