The Islander Classifieds: Wednesday, July 18, 2018

ITEMS FOR SALE

CLARK EXERCISER 2000: Elite passive exercise machine, excellent condition, $100. 941-778-2184.

ANTIQUE PARTNER DESK: All wood, $1,000. See at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. 941-778-7978.

FOUR OAK OFFICE chairs: Antiques, perfect for eclectic dining set. The Islander newspaper, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. 941-778-7978.

FREEBIE ITEMS FOR SALE

Individuals may place one free ad with up to three items, each priced $100 or less, 15 words or less. FREE, one week, must be submitted online. Email classifieds@islander.org, fax toll-free 1-866-362-9821. (limited time offer)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

WANTED: WORKOUT DVDs and retired but working XBox, Wii units with games for Ministry of Presence for kids and teens in Haiti. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

WANTED: YOUR OLD cellphone for recycling. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

AERIAL PHOTOS OF Anna Maria Island. View and purchase online: www.jackelka.com.

FREE GUN LOCK courtesy of Project Childsafe, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Holmes Beach Police Department. Pick up at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. Don’t be sorry, be safe.

GARAGE SALES

ROSER THRIFT SHOP: Open 9:30 a.m.-2p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-1p.m. Saturday. Donations preferred 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Wednesdays. 511 Pine Ave., Anna Maria. 941-779-2733.

LOST & FOUND

PETS

PET PAL PET sitting: Short and long term, in your house or mine. 18-year Island resident. 941-704-5937. e.davies5937@gmail.com.

YOU CAN HELP! Fosters, volunteers, retail-type help needed for Moonracer No Kill Animal Rescue. Please email: moonraceranimalrescue@gmail.com.

BOATS & BOATING

BIMINI BAY SAILING: Small sailboat rentals and instruction. Day. Week. Month. Sunfish, Laser, Windrider 17 and Precision 15. Call Brian at 941-685-1400.

PONTOON BOAT RENTAL Create life long memories. Call 941-778-2121 or see boatflorida.net.

2004 SAILFISH 2100 Bay boat, Anna Maria. F150 engine, 500 hours, ProFish package, two 160-quart fish boxes, raw water washdown, remote fill (four-stroke), dual battery switch, Bimini top, etc. Maintained and clean. $17,000 (price reduced due to no trailer). Mary Ann, 908-339-2058.

HELP WANTED

SATURDAY HOUSEKEEPERS NEEDED for beach resort (7 a.m.-2 p.m.) per unit pay. Please, call 941-778-6667 for details.

REAL ESTATE SALES associate wanted for smaller, well-established office on Anna Maria Island. Send resume to P.O. Box 352, Bradenton Beach FL 34217.

REPORTER WANTED: FULL- to part-time. Print media, newspaper experience required. Apply via email with letter of interest to news@islander.org.

KIDS FOR HIRE

KIDS FOR HIRE ads are FREE for up to three weeks for Island youths under 16 looking for work. Ads must be placed in person at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

SERVICES

ISLAND COMPUTER GUY, 37 years experience. On-site PC repairs, upgrades, buying assistance and training. Call Bill, 941-778-2535.

T.H.S. CLEANING: RESIDENTIAL, COMMERCIAL vacation rentals. Dependable and detailed. 941-756-4570.

AUTHORITY ONE SERVICES: Cleaning, construction, residential, commercial, rentals. Call 941-251-5948.

I DON’T CUT corners, I clean corners. Professional, friendly cleaning service since 1999. 941-779-6638. Leave message.

NEED A RIDE to airports? Tampa $65, St. Pete, $55, Sarasota, $30. Gary, 863-409-5875. gvoness80@gmail.com.

B-SAFE-RIDES: Airport and personal, Peggy, R.N. Level 2 FBI background checked.Specializing in women and seniors. $39 and up. 727-902-7784.

AIRPORT RIDES: TAMPA, $60, St. Pete, $50, Sarasota, $20. Call Sunny, 941-713-8885.

AFFORDABLE, FAST AND reliable on-site or remote computer tech support! Call today, 941-592-7714.

BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS JD’s Window Cleaning looking for storefront jobs in Holmes Beach. I make dirty windows sparkling clean. 941-920-3840.

BEACH SERVICE AIR conditioning, heat, refrigeration. Commercial and residential service, repair and/or replacement. Serving Manatee County and the Island since 1987. For dependable, honest and personalized service, call Bill Eller, 941-795-7411. CAC184228.

ANYONE CAN TAKE a picture. A professional creates a portrait. I want to be at your wedding! www.jackelka.com. 941-778-2711.

RELAXING MASSAGE IN the convenience of your home or hotel. Massage by Nadia, more than 20 years on Anna Maria Island. Call today for an appointment, 941-518-8301. MA#0017550.MA#0017550.

LAWN & GARDEN

CONNIE’S LANDSCAPING INC. Residential and commercial. Full-service lawn maintenance, landscaping, cleanups, hauling and more! Insured. 941-778-5294.

ISLAND LAWN SPRINKLER Service: Repairs, installs. Your local sprinkler company since 1997. Call Jeff, 941-778-2581.

SHELL DELIVERED AND spread. $55/yard. Hauling all kinds of gravel, mulch, top soil with free estimates. Call Larry at 941-795-7775, “shell phone” 941-720-0770.

NATURE’S DESIGN LANDSCAPING. Design and installation. 66Tropical landscape specialist. Residential and commercial. 35 years experience. 941-448-6336.

STRAIGHT SHOT LANDSCAPE: Shell, lime rock, palms, river rock, construction demolition, fencing, pressure washing, hauling debris and transport. Shark Mark, 941-301-6067.

HOME IMPROVEMENT

VAN-GO PAINTING residential/commercial, interior/exterior, pressure cleaning, wallpaper. Island references. Bill, 941-795-5100. www.vangopainting.net.

CUSTOM REMODELING EXPERT. All phases of carpentry, repairs and painting. Insured. Meticulous, clean, sober and prompt. Paul Beauregard, 941-730-7479.

TILE -TILE -TILE. All variations of ceramic tile supplied and installed. Quality workmanship, prompt, reliable, many Island references. Call Neil, 941-726-3077.

GRIFFIN’S HOME IMPROVEMENTS Inc. Handyman, fine woodwork, countertops, cabinets and wood flooring. Insured and licensed. 941-722-8792.

JERRY’S HOME REPAIR: Carpentry, handyman, light hauling, pressure washing. Jack of all trades. Call 941-778-6170 or 941-447-2198.

ISLE TILE: QUALITY installation floors, counters, backsplashes, showers. Licensed, insured. Call Chris at 941-302-8759.

ARTISAN DESIGN TILE and Marble: Quality craftsmanship since 1983. Beautiful installations that are a great value for your money. Midwest work ethic in paradise. Call Don, 941-993-6567. www.artisandesigntileandmarble.com.

ISLAND GATER RESTORATIONS: Painting, interior/exterior, drywall repair, textures, pressure cleaning, stucco. Danny, 941-720-8116. islandgater@gmail.com.

R. A. GONZALEZ CONSTRUCTION: Re-roof and leak specialist. Residential/hotels/commercial. Repairs, shingles, tile, metal, flat. Quick response. Quality work at reasonable rates. References. Insured/licensed. #CCC1330056. Call Bryan at 727-277-9502.

RENTALS

WEEKLY/MONTHLY/ANNUAL rentals: wide variety, changes daily. SunCoast Real Estate, 941-779-0202, or 1-800-732-6434. www.suncoastinc.com.

1/BR BEACH, POOL: Furnished annual condo, utilities included, no pets, $1,550/month, 941-778-1915.

WANTED: ANNUAL ON Anna Maria Island. Pet-friendly, two large, house-trained, well-behaved dogs. Prefer updated home, yard, pool, 3BR/3BA or larger. 6-12 month lease to start August/September. Price negotiable. Marie, 214-854-6496.

BEACHFRONT: ISLAND ORIGINAL cottage (duplex) and three apartments, each 1BR/1BA. Expansive shady Gulffront patio area. Summer rates from $1,250/week. 813-230-4577.

PERICO BAY CLUB: 2BR/2BA villa, one-car garage. Turnkey furnished. Flexible lease. August through December, $1,500/month. Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

WINTER RENTAL: 2BR/2BA ground floor, three-month minimum. Solar heated pool, carport parking. 941-363-1227.

REAL ESTATE

STUNNING 2BR/2BA FOURTH-floor Martinique north. Completely updated with travertine tile floors, gourmet kitchen, view of Gulf from living/dining, master bedroom. This, you must see. Call Iva Fadley-Dane, PA, GRI, Realtor, 941-350-8001 , Wagner Realty.

WATERFRONT ISLAND HOME: Investment opportunity. 3BR/2BA, two-car garage, pool, spa, boat dock and lift. Live in it, make it a vacation home with rental income or resell it. $750,000. Real Estate Mart, 941-756-1090.