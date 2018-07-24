Tips lead to arrest  of pier vandal

Anna Maria Island is close-knit.

Blurry images shared across social media of a man slashing signs July 15 at the entrance of the Anna Maria City Pier set the community abuzz.

Michael L. Brown, of Holmes Beach, was arrested July 19 by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office after people identified him as the man shown on video.

Brown faces felony charges of criminal mischief and armed trespass.

“The community helped us for sure. People were approaching us on the street” and calling — all which led to the arrest, said Sgt. Mike Jones, who heads the MCSO Anna Maria substation.

The 3 a.m. July 15 sign-slashing came the week islanders watched crews demolish the pier restaurant 10 months after it was damaged by Hurricane Irma. The city chose to build a new pier over repairing the old.

Deputy Amy Leach and Jones made the arrest at Brown’s residence in the 6400 block of Marina Drive.

According to the MCSO arrest report, Brown got off a bike at the pier, stepped on a bench, took a bladed object from his pocket and slashed the signs. After slashing the two signs, he rode away on the bicycle.

Jones said deputies did not find the bicycle.

According to the MCSO report, after he was read his Miranda rights, Brown told deputies his picture had been in the paper “all week.”

The city reported the banners cost $3,682.08, which included a fee for the architect’s renderings.

Brown was transported to the Manatee County jail, where he was in custody at press time.

He was assigned a $2,000 bond.

Brown’s arraignment was set for 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at the Manatee County Judicial Center, 1051 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.