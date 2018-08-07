Bradenton Beach floating dock ships, payment made

Miracles do happen.

More than a year after the contract was signed, the floating dock for the Historic Bridge Street Pier in Bradenton Beach is on its way to Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale from the manufacturer in Spain.

Technomarine is.

Anna Bennett of Technomarine of North Palm Beach, the dock contractor, sent a final bill of lading July 31 to Bradenton Beach Police Chief Sam Speciale, the lead contact at the city and pier team chair.

According to the document, the dock left the port in Marin, Spain, July 30 via a cargo ship, Atlantic North, and will arrive at Port Everglades Aug. 23.

Bennett wrote, the city should add about five days to the arrival date for the equipment to unload, clear customs and depart the port on a transport to Bradenton Beach.

Based on a new schedule provided by the contractor, the updated timeline includes mobilization and dock delivery by Sept. 13, installation by Sept. 28, and a punch-list and final inspection by Oct. 4.

This is the fifth schedule delay since the contract was signed March 2017. With that agreement, installation was to begin in six months — 13 months from the new install date.

City treasurer Shayne Thompson mailed the agreed $29,691 installment from the Bradenton Beach Community Redevelopment Agency — the city funding source for the dock to

Technomarine July 31 — the date the BOL was received.

The remaining balance due Technomarine on the dock is $9,288, to be paid within 30 days of installation.

The total cost for the dock is $119,980 — half of which is matched by Manatee County tourist development tax dollars.

The cargo ship can be tracked at vesselfinder.com.

The next Bradenton Beach Community Redevelopment Agency meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, at city hall, 2017 Gulf Drive N.