Gearing up to start up new school year at AME

Anna Maria Elementary will welcome students for a new school year in less than a week, but plans for school transportation are just now rounding the block.

The first day of the 2018-19 school year will begin at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 13. School hours are 8:30 a.m.-3:20 p.m.

Principal Jackie Featherston said she expects about 260 students this year, but the enrollment number won’t be set until five-10 days into the first semester.

According to Featherston, most students in past years were dropped off and picked up by guardians, but some take a bus to and from the school at 4700 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach. She had no numbers on how many students will be driven, bused or walk or bike to school.

Featherston said the Manatee County School District would finalize the number of buses used for AME, as well as bus routes and times, the week of Aug. 6.

Last year, two buses transported AME students. One bus went to the north end of the island and looped back to the school while a second bus went south through Bradenton Beach to

Longboat Key. Elementary students living on the north end of LBK in Manatee County attend AME.

Featherston said the district might consolidate buses this year and use one for AME.

People driving to AME will drop off or pick up students in the loop to the north side of the front entrance at the covered walkway.

The loop at the front of the school is “buses only.”

AME staff will be in the drop-off zone to monitor morning arrivals and afternoon departures.

Visit the district’s transportation department online at manateeschools.net/page/2174 or call at 941-782-1287.

People can call AME at 941-708-5525 to find out student classroom assignments.