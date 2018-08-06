Island real estate transactions – 08-08-2018

216 Chilson Ave., Anna Maria, a 2,664 sfla / 4,348 sfur 3bed/2bath/3car canalfront pol home built in 1999 on a 10,656 sq ft lot was sold 07/13/18, Bode to Dozier for $1,250,000; list $1,399,000.

3603 4th Ave., Unit 200, Beachwalkers, Holmes Beach, a 2,376 sfur / 3,778 sfur 3bed/3bath/2car land condo with private pool built in 1992 was sold 07/11/18, Givens to Pokey Properties LLC for $900,000; list $929,900.

607 N. Bay Blvd., Anna Maria, a 1,429 sfla / 2,808 sfur 3bed/2bath/2car pool home built in 1976 on a 5,000 sq ft lot was sold 07/03/18, Goffin to Steinbarger for $890,000; list $934,900.

521 70th St., Holmes Beach, a 1,866 sfla / 2,805 sfur 3bed/2bath/1car canalfront pool home built in 1967 on a 8.840 sq ft lot was sold 07/06/18, Noviello to Caceres for $835,000; list $849,000.

514 69th St., Holmes Beach, a 1,699 sfla / 2,570 sfur 4bed/2½bath/2car canalfront pool home built in 1968 on a 8,300 sq ft lot was sold 07/03/18, Leep to Rodriguez for $689,000; list $689,000.

7002 Marina Drive, Unit B, Marina Drive, Holmes Beach, a 1,797 sfla / 2,049 sfur 3bed/2bath/1car land condo with pool built in 2013 was sold 07/12/18, McCauley to Anderson for $685,000; list $699,900.

6509 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach, a 1,200 sfla / 1,717 sfur 2bed/2bath duplex built in 1950 on a 7,000 sq ft lot was sold 07/09/18, Rozamus to 6509 Gulf Drive LLC for $650,000.

511 70th St., Holmes Beach, a 1,619 sfla / 2,511 sfur 3bed/3bath/2car canalfront pool home built in 1975 on a 10,164 sq ft lot was sold 07/09/18, Tilelli to Seubert for $647,500; list $679,900.

112 Pelican Drive, Anna Maria, a 1,680 sfla /4,458 sfur 3bed/2bath/2car canalfront home built in 1983 on a 7,500 sq ft lot was sold 07/10/18, Soletti to Pelicans and Pirates LLC for $625,556; list $699,000.

221 84th St., Holmes Beach, a 2,191 sfla / 2,759 sfur 3bed/3½bath home with deeded boat slip built in 1962 on a 8,800 sq ft lot was sold 07/12/18, Anderson to McSwain for $617,000; list $640,000.

5200 Gulf Drive, Unit 602, Martinique South, Holmes Beach, a 1,169 sfla 2bed/2bath condo with shared pool built in 1970 was sold 07/12/18, Makinen to Bierman for $502,500.

6005 Gulf Drive, Unit 216, Playa Encantada, Holmes Beach, a 1,011 sfla / 1,179 sfur 2bed/2bath condo with shared pool built in 1980 was sold 07/05/18, Hecklinski to Dibiase for $458,000; list $474,500.

6400 Flotilla Drive, Unit 92, Westbay Point & Moorings, Holmes Beach, a 1,066 sfla / 1,458 sfur 2bed/2bath condo with shared pool built in 1978 was sold 07/11/18, Craig to Kovaleski for $395,000.

5608 Gulf Drive, Unit 211, Sun Plaza West, Holmes Beach, a 1,092 sfla / 1,236 sfur 2bed/2bath condo with shared pool built in 1981 was sold 07/09/18, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Santmyer for $390,000.

102 39th St., Unit 5, Villa, Holmes Beach, a 615 sfla 1bed/1bath condo built in 1950 was sold 07/10/18, Siefker to Two Star Properties LLC for $350,000.

2412 Gulf Drive N., Unit 219, Club Bamboo, Bradenton Beach, a 432 sfla / 528 sfur 1bed/1bath condo with shared pool built in 1945 was sold 07/11/18, Stellas to Tomasko for $320,000.

2412 Gulf Drive N., Unit 124, Club Bamboo, Bradenton Beach, a 432 sfla / 528 sfur 1bed/1bath condo with shared pool built in 1945 was sold 07/11/18, Stellas to Perez for $320,000.

2412 Gulf Drive N., Unit 217, Club Bamboo, Bradenton Beach, a 432 sfla / 528 sfur 1bed/1bath condo with shared pool built in 1945 was sold 07/11/18, Stellas to Perez for $305,000.

2412 Gulf Drive N., Unit 218, Club Bamboo, Bradenton Beach, a 432 sfla / 528 sfur 1bed/1bath condo with shared pool built in 1945 was sold 07/11/18, Stellas to Tomasko for $295,000.

6400 Flotilla Drive, Unit 22, Westbay Point and Moorings, Holmes Beach, a 1,066 sfla / 1,458 sfur 2bed/2bath condo with shared pool built in 1977 was sold 07/02/18, Wilking to Bliss for $272,500; list $279,000.

2312 Ave. C, Unit 16, Lay Z Liv N, Bradenton Beach, a 651 sfla 2bed/1bath condo with shared pool built in 1979 was sold 07/03/18, Moore to Helensmith for $260,000; list $280,000.