Obituaries – 08-08-2018

Robert Niles Rosas

Robert Niles Rosas, 95, of Holmes Beach, died July 26. He was born July 28, 1922, in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Louis B. and Adella (Niles).

He was in Boy Scouts of America and attained the Eagle Scout Award. He was one of 16 scouts who bonded as Rovers for activities all through their lives.

He attended the University of Minnesota, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering. He joined the Naval ROTC, went into active service in 1943 and was assigned to the destroyer Hailey in the South Pacific April 1944 until his discharge in 1946.

He married Betty Lou Lindgren in 1949 in St. Paul.

He worked most of his career at the Minnesota Department of Transportation, ending in the bridge department before retiring in 1984.

He was active in many churches, where he served on boards and committees, and was a member of the Valley Creek Watershed Board in Afton, Minnesota, for 10 years.

Travel was a large part of his life and he visited all seven continents.

After retirement, he and his wife went on more than 20 mission trips.

He was an avid reader and was very interested in nature, becoming a Florida master naturalist in 2010. He also was a “fixer-upper” in many ways.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at CrossPointe Fellowship, 8605 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach. A burial service will be held in St. Paul in late August. Memorial donations may be made to CrossPointe Fellowship, 8605 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach, FL 34217 or Global Serve, 2102 SW 47th St., Cape Coral FL 33917.

Mr. Rosas is survived by his wife, Betty; daughter Janeen of Anna Maria Island; sons Steven and wife Marcie of Menomonie, Wisconsin, and Jeffrey and wife Nan of Eugene Oregon; daughter-in-law Sharon; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.