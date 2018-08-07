Red tide reported locally

Karenia brevis, the Florida red tide organism, was found in background concentrations in two samples collected from Manatee County the week ending Aug. 3.

Mote Marine and other observers first reported signs of red tide on island beaches Aug. 4-5.

Red tide was detected in the region, including background concentrations in Pinellas County, background to high concentrations in Sarasota County, high concentrations in Charlotte County, background to high concentrations in Lee County and very low to high concentrations in Collier County.

For more about red tide, go to myfwc.com/redtidestatus.