The Islander Classifieds: Wednesday, August 8, 2018

ITEMS FOR SALE

FREE QUEEN-SIZE sofa bed, women’s bike $75, glass-top patio table, $15. 757-561-0076.

FISHING RODS, REELS, nets. Very good condition. Capt. Tom Chaya. 941-778-4498.

FOR SALE: GENTLY used coastal-style furniture, great for rental or turnkey. All rooms available and reasonable. Aug. 20-25. You purchase, you haul. Call for photos and prices. 812-243-4711.

ANTIQUE PARTNER DESK: All wood, $1,000. See at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. 941-778-7978.

FOUR OAK OFFICE chairs: Antiques, perfect for eclectic dining set. The Islander newspaper, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. 941-778-7978.

FREEBIE ITEMS FOR SALE

Individuals may place one free ad with up to three items, each priced $100 or less, 15 words or less. FREE, one week, must be submitted online. Email classifieds@islander.org, fax toll-free 1-866-362-9821. (limited time offer)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

WANTED: TWO USED kayak paddles in good condition. Call 941-778-9719.

WANTED: WORKOUT DVDs and retired but working XBox, Wii units with games for Ministry of Presence for kids and teens in Haiti. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

WANTED: YOUR OLD cellphone for recycling. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

AERIAL PHOTOS OF Anna Maria Island. View and purchase online: www.jackelka.com.

FREE GUN LOCK courtesy of Project Childsafe, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Holmes Beach Police Department. Pick up at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. Don’t be sorry, be safe.

ESTATE SALES

GARAGE SALES

ROSER THRIFT SHOP: Open 9:30 a.m.-2p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-1p.m. Saturday. Donations preferred 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Wednesdays. 511 Pine Ave., Anna Maria. 941-779-2733.

MOVING SALE: EVERYTHING must go! Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 11-12. Furniture, linens, kitchenware. 220 Gladiolus St., Anna Maria. 757-561-0076.

BIG GARAGE SALE: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 10-11. Anna Maria Art League at 5312 Holmes Blvd., and Holmes Business Center storage unit, 5300 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach.

LOST & FOUND

LOST: DIAMOND WEDDING ring of 65 years, gold nautical pendant, gold shell bracelet, lost in vicinity of Flamingo Cay condos, Waterbird Way. Reward! Please, call Bill, 941-778-5409.

PETS

PET PAL PET sitting: Short and long term, in your house or mine. 18-year Island resident. 941-704-5937. e.davies5937@gmail.com.

YOU CAN HELP! Fosters, volunteers, retail-type help needed for Moonracer No Kill Animal Rescue. Please email: moonraceranimalrescue@gmail.com.

BOATS & BOATING

BIMINI BAY SAILING: Small sailboat rentals and instruction. Day. Week. Month. Sunfish, Laser, Windrider 17 and Precision 15. Call Brian at 941-685-1400.

PONTOON BOAT RENTAL Create life long memories. Call 941-778-2121 or see boatflorida.net.

FOR SALE: DUAL-seat ocean kayak, $250, cash only. Kayak and two paddles. 941-779-9810.

HELP WANTED

SATURDAY HOUSEKEEPERS NEEDED for beach resort (7 a.m.-2 p.m.) per unit pay. Please, call 941-778-6667 for details.

REAL ESTATE SALES associate wanted for smaller, well-established office on Anna Maria Island. Send resume to P.O. Box 352, Bradenton Beach FL 34217.

YARD MAINTENANCE: SATURDAYS. 619-346-0711.

PART-TIME HOUSEKEEPER needed for island resort. Must be reliable, hard working and trustworthy. 20-24 hours per week including weekends. Call 941-778-7153 to set up appointment.

NEEDED: RETIRED JEWELER to identify and evaluate tubs of jewelry. Call Chris, 941-723-0224.

REPORTER WANTED: FULL- to part-time. Print media, newspaper experience required. Apply via email with letter of interest to news@islander.org.

KIDS FOR HIRE

KIDS FOR HIRE ads are FREE for up to three weeks for Island youths under 16 looking for work. Ads must be placed in person at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

SERVICES

ISLAND COMPUTER GUY, 37 years experience. On-site PC repairs, upgrades, buying assistance and training. Call Bill, 941-778-2535.

T.H.S. CLEANING: RESIDENTIAL, COMMERCIAL vacation rentals. Dependable and detailed. 941-756-4570.

AUTHORITY ONE SERVICES: Cleaning, construction, residential, commercial, rentals. Call 941-251-5948.

U FLY I drive your car anywhere in the USA. Airport runs, anywhere. Office, 941-447-6389. 941-545-6688.

I DON’T CUT corners, I clean corners. Professional, friendly cleaning service since 1999. 941-779-6638. Leave message.

NEED A RIDE to airports? Tampa $65, St. Pete, $55, Sarasota, $30. Gary, 863-409-5875. gvoness80@gmail.com.

B-SAFE-RIDES: Airport and personal, Peggy, R.N. Level 2 FBI background checked.Specializing in women and seniors. $39 and up. 727-902-7784.

AFFORDABLE, FAST AND reliable on-site or remote computer tech support! Call today, 941-592-7714.

BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS JD’s Window Cleaning looking for storefront jobs in Holmes Beach. I make dirty windows sparkling clean. 941-920-3840.

BEACH SERVICE AIR conditioning, heat, refrigeration. Commercial and residential service, repair and/or replacement. Serving Manatee County and the Island since 1987. For dependable, honest and personalized service, call Bill Eller, 941-795-7411. CAC184228.

ANYONE CAN TAKE a picture. A professional creates a portrait. I want to be at your wedding! www.jackelka.com. 941-778-2711.

RELAXING MASSAGE IN the convenience of your home or hotel. Massage by Nadia, more than 20 years on Anna Maria Island. Call today for an appointment, 941-518-8301. MA#0017550.MA#0017550.

LAWN & GARDEN

CONNIE’S LANDSCAPING INC. Residential and commercial. Full-service lawn maintenance, landscaping, cleanups, hauling and more! Insured. 941-778-5294.

ISLAND LAWN SPRINKLER Service: Repairs, installs. Your local sprinkler company since 1997. Call Jeff, 941-778-2581.

SHELL DELIVERED AND spread. $55/yard. Hauling all kinds of gravel, mulch, top soil with free estimates. Call Larry at 941-795-7775, “shell phone” 941-720-0770.

NATURE’S DESIGN LANDSCAPING. Design and installation. 66Tropical landscape specialist. Residential and commercial. 35 years experience. 941-448-6336.

STRAIGHT SHOT LANDSCAPE: Shell, lime rock, palms, river rock, construction demolition, fencing, pressure washing, hauling debris and transport. Shark Mark, 941-301-6067.

HOME IMPROVEMENT

VAN-GO PAINTING residential/commercial, interior/exterior, pressure cleaning, wallpaper. Island references. Bill, 941-795-5100. www.vangopainting.net.

CUSTOM REMODELING EXPERT. All phases of carpentry, repairs and painting. Insured. Meticulous, clean, sober and prompt. Paul Beauregard, 941-730-7479.

TILE -TILE -TILE. All variations of ceramic tile supplied and installed. Quality workmanship, prompt, reliable, many Island references. Call Neil, 941-726-3077.

GRIFFIN’S HOME IMPROVEMENTS Inc. Handyman, fine woodwork, countertops, cabinets and wood flooring. Insured and licensed. 941-722-8792.

JERRY’S HOME REPAIR: Carpentry, handyman, light hauling, pressure washing. Jack of all trades. Call 941-778-6170 or 941-447-2198.

ISLE TILE: QUALITY installation floors, counters, backsplashes, showers. Licensed, insured. Call Chris at 941-302-8759.

ARTISAN DESIGN TILE and Marble: Quality craftsmanship since 1983. Beautiful installations that are a great value for your money. Midwest work ethic in paradise. Call Don, 941-993-6567. www.artisandesigntileandmarble.com.

ISLAND GATER RESTORATIONS: Painting, interior/exterior, drywall repair, textures, pressure cleaning, stucco. Danny, 941-720-8116. islandgater@gmail.com.

R. A. GONZALEZ CONSTRUCTION: Re-roof and leak specialist. Residential/hotels/commercial. Repairs, shingles, tile, metal, flat. Quick response. Quality work at reasonable rates. References. Insured/licensed. #CCC1330056. Call Bryan at 727-277-9502.

RENTALS

WEEKLY/MONTHLY/ANNUAL rentals: wide variety, changes daily. SunCoast Real Estate, 941-779-0202, or 1-800-732-6434. www.suncoastinc.com.

BEACHFRONT: ISLAND ORIGINAL cottage (duplex) and three apartments, each 1BR/1BA. Expansive shady Gulffront patio area. Summer rates from $1,250/week. 813-230-4577.

WINTER RENTAL: 2BR/2BA ground floor, three-month minimum. Solar heated pool, carport parking. 941-363-1227.

HOLMES BEACH ANNUAL: Elevated 2BR/2BA with garage and lanai. Nice quiet area. $1,500/month. References. 970-331-1042.

PERICO BAY CLUB villa: Vacation rental November-December, 2018, $1,500/month. January 2019, $3,500, March, $3,600. Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

REAL ESTATE

STUNNING 2BR/2BA FOURTH-floor Martinique north. Completely updated with travertine tile floors, gourmet kitchen, view of Gulf from living/dining, master bedroom. This, you must see. Call Iva Fadley-Dane, PA, GRI, Realtor, 941-350-8001 , Wagner Realty.

CHARMING COASTAL COTTAGE: FSBO in Holmes Beach, 3BR/2BA, garage, coastal-inspired renovation in 2016, private fenced yard with pool. Start living your island dream! $779,000. 570-242-1922.

STARTING FROM THE low $300,000s. Only minutes from the beach, this new active adult community is perfectly located just south of Manatee Avenue off Village Green Parkway. Perfectly designed, open 2BR or 3BR/2BA plus den and two-car garage floor plans. Luxurious amenities, pool, spa, gym, pickleball and fenced-in dog park. HOA only $209/month. Models open daily. Contact us, 941-254-3330. www.MirabellaFlorida.com.

HARBOUR GRANDE RETREAT: Lot 94-2. $807,590. Waterfront, new construction, move-in ready home. 2,786 air-conditioned sf. 3BR/3BA, two-car garage. Loaded with upgrades plus resort-style amenities. 888-508-4680.

BRADENTON PROFESSIONAL OFFICE condo for sale, 1,200 sf partially furnished. $98,500. 941-704-7729.

KEY ROYALE HOME: 3BR/2BA, two-car garage, waterfront. Caged, heated pool and spa, boat dock and lift. $750,000. Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.