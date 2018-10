Anna Maria officials unveil multiuse path Facebook Twitter

Anna Maria Commissioner Amy Tripp cuts the ceremonial ribbon Oct. 3 at the corner of Gulf Drive and Archer Way to open the first completed segment of a new multiuse path in the city. Tripp was the first on the city commission to advocate for the path and was given the ribbon-cutting honor. She also was the first to cycle the new path. Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy opened the ceremony. Islander Photo: Ryan Paice