Early voting to begin Oct. 24

In-person early voting for the general election will begin Oct. 24 and continue through Nov. 3.

Hours will be 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. daily at five locations in Manatee County, but none on the island.

Early voting will be at the Lakewood Ranch Town Hall, 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch; Manatee County Utilities Administration, 4410 66th St. W., Bradenton; Palmetto Library, 923 Sixth St. W., Palmetto; Rocky Bluff Library, 6750 U.S. Highway 301, Ellenton; and Supervisor of Elections Office, 600 301 Blvd. W., Bradenton.

The election will be Tuesday, Nov. 6, with polling 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

For more information and sample ballots, go online to votemanatee.com or call the elections office at 941-741-3823.